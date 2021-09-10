Lebanon gets a new government, its first since last year's deadly port blast

(CNN) A new government has been formed in crisis-ridden Lebanon, ending a more than year-long power vacuum that began shortly after the August 2020 Beirut port blast.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a billionaire who has already twice served as premier, will lead a cabinet of ministers that will preside over an economic depression which the World Bank considers one of the world's worst since the mid-19th century.

Mikati visited Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace where he signed a decree to form the new government in the presence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Lebanese Presidency said.

Addressing the nation after the meeting, Mikati said he would try to "stop the country's collapse."

"The situation is difficult, it is very difficult," Mikati said as his voice choked up during an emotional speech. "However it is not impossible if we unite ... our priority is to appease the suffering of the Lebanese people" he said, adding: "I won't spare an opportunity to open doors with the Arab world. Today Lebanon is in need of the Arab world."

Read More