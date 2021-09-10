Easy, kid-friendly ways to make tomato sauce

(CNN) You can't beat the convenience of tomato sauce from a jar, but what about when you're craving something a little more homemade? You don't need to keep an Italian nonna on speed-dial, just a helpful kid and a pint of cherry tomatoes or a can of tomatoes to start.

Making tomato sauce from scratch is so easy you don't even need a full recipe, just a basic framework. You or your kids can work with what's already in the pantry or the refrigerator, making homemade sauce more cost-effective than buying prepared sauce and reducing food waste at the same time.

These sauce techniques are also customizable to your family's tastes and other ingredients you may have on hand. Cut back on, or add more, garlic depending on your tolerance. Experiment with adding a few shallots instead of an onion. Stir in chopped fresh or dried herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary and parsley. If you like heat, add a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.

Good tomato sauce can be made with fresh or canned tomatoes.

Any of these options can be tossed with your favorite cooked pasta, used as a base for easy baked pasta dishes like ravioli or tortellini, spooned over polenta or simmered with other vegetables to serve with lean protein like chicken or fish.

Making sauce with fresh tomatoes

