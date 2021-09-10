Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined $2.13 million

Story by Reuters

Updated 11:35 AM ET, Fri September 10, 2021

German footballer Jerome Boateng was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday.
(Reuters)Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday.

He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).
The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.
    The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.
      Boateng had denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.
        The 33-year-old centerback spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. He signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.