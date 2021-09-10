(CNN) Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family support Black Lives Matter (BLM), a senior representative has told UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Ken Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant for London, said that the issue of race is a "hot conversation topic" in the royal household, in an interview which will be aired Friday, reports PA Media.

The royal family's attitude to race has been in the spotlight recently following allegations of racism from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the revelation that ethnic minority immigrants and foreigners were banned from clerical positions until at least the late 1960s.

However Olisa suggested that the family are open to talking about racism.

"I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident," he said.

