(CNN) Austrian police have found the body of a woman who, they say, was mummified by her son so he could keep claiming her social security.

The 66-year-old man confessed to keeping his mother's body in the basement of a property in the Innsbruck-Land region of western Austria after officers visited the house on Saturday, according to a police statement sent to CNN on Friday.

The 89-year-old woman is thought to have died in June 2020, police said, but the man kept her body in order to continue receiving her pension and care allowance.

Police said the man collected around €50,000 ($59,000) during the time he kept his mother's body in the basement.

An autopsy carried out on Wednesday did not reveal any signs that the woman's death was suspicious, the statement continued. The man is accused of benefit fraud and hiding a dead body.

