CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Amazon’s new Fire TV 4-Series, discounted Dyson fans and savings on designer styles from Nordstrom. All that and more below.

Nordstrom Nordstrom

Time is running out to shop ​​Nordstrom’s Summer Sale. The event features up to 60% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your most beloved brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Sept. 12.

Dyson Dyson Fans

Dyson makes some of the best fans, air purifiers and heaters around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Daily Steals is making the cost that much more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now. You’ll also get an additional $5 off when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNGSJK, further adding to your savings. Items include the new Dyson AM07 Tower Fan, down to $485.99, the new Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan, down to $432.99, the new Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan, also down to $432.99 and the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan Heater, down to $251.99. Act quickly before items sell out!

Everyday Essentials from Amazon

Save an extra $5 on everyday items you use regularly now on Amazon with this limited-time promotion. Items like toothpaste, body wash, moisturizer, deodorant, tampons and more from popular brands like Dove, Crest, Degree and Always are included in the promotion. Just add three different items to your cart, and $5 will automatically be deducted from the total at checkout. There’s no better time than the present to stock up on essentials

Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro ($129, originally $249.99; walmart.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $129. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, 50-Inch ($359.99, originally $469.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, 50-Inch

Amazon just announced the introduction of its first-ever smart TVs, and if you opt to pre-order, you can save big. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is $110 off during the introductory launch period (discount automatically applied at checkout). These TVs offer a less expensive alternative to the also just-announced Omni Series; features include voice control of your TV-watching experience and smart home devices using your Alexa remote. Read more about the new TVs here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Bed Threads

Bed Threads Bed Threads

The Instagram-famous brand, best known for its modern shades of mix-and-match bedding sets, is having a rare sale to celebrate its birthday. All items, including bedding, table linens, bath towels, sleepwear and more are now 15% off when you use the code HAPPYBDAY. You can even get an additional 15% off when you build your own bedding bundles — which are 20% off to begin with — allowing you to pick your favorite colors for your sheets, duvet and pillow cases. But you’re going to want to hurry — the sale ends in under two days, and the savings will go with it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com, vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50% starting today. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Adidas Slides

Save on slides with Adidas’ latest shoe promo: The easy-to-wear shoes are two for $40 when you use code SLIDES at checkout. Choose from options like the classic three-stripes style, clogs and even flip-flops in a range of colors. Just be sure to shop before this deal slides away after September 13.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($201.12, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Jabra Jabra

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $201.12 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather is beginning to fade, meaning now’s the time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Labor Day sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including joggers, down jackets and rain jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Herman Miller Open Box Aeron Chair ($629.11, originally $979; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. That level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — but not today. Currently, eBay is offering 35% off one of our top office chair picks when you buy an open-box item. That’s nearly $350 off. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer — it’ll be gone before you know it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, down to $19.99. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items up to 80% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day is still going on at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.