A second Qatar Airways passenger flight has arrived in Kabul

By Kareem Khadder and Mostafa Salem, CNN

Updated 8:03 AM ET, Fri September 10, 2021

A view of Hamid Karzai International Airport on September 10. Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority is preparing for more flights to start operating from Kabul, an aviation source told CNN.

(CNN)A second Qatar Airways passenger flight arrived in Kabul airport on Friday, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera Arabic television showed.

After landing on the tarmac, aid was seen being unloaded from the plane. It is unclear at this stage if passengers will be allowed to depart on the same flight.
On Thursday, the first international passenger flight to take off from Afghanistan since the chaotic US military airlift last month landed in Qatar, carrying more than 100 foreign nationals, including Americans.
    Passengers on board Thursday's chartered Qatar Airways flight that departed from Kabul airport -- including Canadian, Ukrainian, German, British and US citizens -- were among some 200 foreigners that the Taliban have cleared to leave the country, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
      Flight lands in Qatar after Taliban cleared Americans and others to leave Afghanistan
      The plane's departure was the first signal that at least some foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan will be able to, following weeks of uncertainty. Civilians have been left scrambling to find safe passage from the country since the Taliban takeover in mid-August threw a US-led evacuation effort into confusion.
        Thursday's flight happened after Qatar worked with parties on the ground to transport the passengers in a Qatari convoy and secure a safe passage to Kabul's airport.
        Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Than, Qatar's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, thanked the Taliban for their "cooperation" in restarting flights, adding that this was a signal that the militant group's "positive statements" can be "demonstrated into action."
          Passengers board a Qatar Airways aircraft at Kabul airport on September 9, 2021.
          The cooperation was also praised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, who said it offered "another concrete demonstration" of the administration's commitment to help US citizens and others depart Afghanistan if they choose to do so.
          The top US diplomat said the departure of the flight "was the result of the Department's regular and close engagement with our regional partners, particularly with Qatari authorities, who facilitated [Thursday's] flight."
          "We also have been in regular -- typically daily -- contact with Americans remaining in Afghanistan. We have provided them, including those aboard this flight, with specific guidance and instructions. Our message to those who remain in Afghanistan is simple: if you wish to depart Afghanistan, we will help you do so," he said.
          This comes after Blinken blamed the grounding of charter flights in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, on the Taliban, saying that the militant group was not allowing them to leave. The Taliban claimed "that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation," Blinken said.
