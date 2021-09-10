Inside a surreal journey from the Pakistani border to Taliban-controlled Kabul

By Nic Robertson, CNN

Updated 11:48 AM ET, Fri September 10, 2021

A Taliban fighter stands guard near a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Khyber district on August 21.
A Taliban fighter stands guard near a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Khyber district on August 21.

Kabul (CNN)Commander Supranullah was busy as we were ushered out of the monsoon rain for shelter on his front porch.

The porch doubles as office and bedroom, which is convenient because since becoming the Taliban's point person sorting problems and authorizing visiting journalists at the border with Pakistan, Supranullah -- who like many rural Afghans uses just one name -- has been slammed. He has a three-mile back up of heavily laden trucks waiting to leave Afghanistan at the Torkham border crossing.
When we entered into his world, he was scribbling details relayed by an armed underling into a notebook. Clad in camouflage fatigues, the commander was barefoot despite the rain, working at a low table and sitting on his kot, the traditional daybed.
    "Who do you know in Kabul?" he asked. "Zabihullah Mujahid," we replied, naming the Taliban spokesman. A young, gun-toting Taliban member quipped, "That's the right answer."
      And so began our surreal, and at some moments fear-inducing odyssey from Pakistan's Khyber Pass to Kabul.
        The last US military planes left Kabul&#39;s airport just ahead of an August 31 deadline, marking the full withdrawal of American forces.
        The last US military planes left Kabul's airport just ahead of an August 31 deadline, marking the full withdrawal of American forces.
        Read More
        Back in the 1990s, when I covered the Taliban's war to take the whole country, I marveled at the amount of former Soviet military hardware abandoned during their 1989 retreat. It was the oddest déjà vu to see the Taliban's white flags now flutter from sagging sandbags and tired-looking Hesco barriers that not so long ago rimmed the perimeter of America's Afghan empire.
        We passed crumbling outposts, the sprawling Jalalabad airstrip, and several former US bases. I'd flown Black Hawk helicopter missions in and out of some of these bases on embeds with US forces, even seen a US Afghan drone take off in Jalalabad. Now surveying the abandoned huts and communications towers, it was as if I'd stepped back in time before the al Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001, that prompted America's decades-long war here.
          The fight with the Americans is still fresh in many Taliban members' minds, yet even in victory some like Commander Supranullah and his men seemed ready to reengage, albeit with an underlying distrust.

          The road to Kabul

          You can feel the billions of American dollars spent here in the roads themselves. Compared to before US forces first arrived in late 2001, the 230-kilometer (140-mile) journey from the border to Kabul should have been a breeze -- smooth tarmac all the way. Without hurdles, the drive could have taken five hours.
          These roads were busy as we made our way to Kabul, huge trucks struggling up the vertiginous mountain passes, young men at the wheels dangerously weaving in and out of the crowded lanes, mini vans and taxis jammed with young families on board, cautiously taking their time. None of them was rushing for the border.
          Taliban fighters try to stop the advance of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/asia/afghanistan-women-taliban-government-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;female protesters&lt;/a&gt; marching through Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8. It was a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women or ethnic minority groups.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Taliban fighters try to stop the advance of female protesters marching through Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8. It was a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women or ethnic minority groups.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 77
          Journalists from the Etilaatroz newspaper — video journalist Nemat Naqdi, left, and video editor Taqi Daryabi — undress to show wounds they sustained after Taliban fighters tortured and beat them while in custody. They had been arrested while reporting on a women&#39;s rights protest in Kabul on September 8.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Journalists from the Etilaatroz newspaper — video journalist Nemat Naqdi, left, and video editor Taqi Daryabi — undress to show wounds they sustained after Taliban fighters tortured and beat them while in custody. They had been arrested while reporting on a women's rights protest in Kabul on September 8.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 77
          &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/31/asia/taliban-control-kabul-airport-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Taliban officials declare victory&lt;/a&gt; over the United States from the tarmac of Kabul&#39;s international airport on August 31. It was hours after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/30/politics/us-military-withdraws-afghanistan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the last American troops left Afghanistan.&lt;/a&gt;
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Taliban officials declare victory over the United States from the tarmac of Kabul's international airport on August 31. It was hours after the last American troops left Afghanistan.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 77
          US President Joe Biden &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/31/politics/biden-afghanistan-withdrawal-speech/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delivers a speech at the White House&lt;/a&gt; on August 31, defending the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul a day after the last American military planes left Afghanistan. The withdrawal concluded &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2021/04/14/middleeast/gallery/afghanistan-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the United States&#39; longest war&lt;/a&gt; nearly 20 years after it began. &quot;I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,&quot; Biden said.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the White House on August 31, defending the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul a day after the last American military planes left Afghanistan. The withdrawal concluded the United States' longest war nearly 20 years after it began. "I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 77
          Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft that was left behind at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft that was left behind at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 77
          Heavily armed Taliban fighters are seen at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Heavily armed Taliban fighters are seen at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 77
          Afghan Air Force attack aircraft are pictured amid armored vests inside a hangar at the Kabul airport on August 31. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US military had made &quot;unusable all the gear that is at the airport -- all the aircraft, all the ground vehicles.&quot;
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Afghan Air Force attack aircraft are pictured amid armored vests inside a hangar at the Kabul airport on August 31. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US military had made "unusable all the gear that is at the airport -- all the aircraft, all the ground vehicles."
          Hide Caption
          7 of 77
          Taliban fighters storm the Kabul airport on August 31 after the US military completed its withdrawal.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          Taliban fighters storm the Kabul airport on August 31 after the US military completed its withdrawal.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 77
          US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne, boards a C-17 military transport plane to depart Kabul on August 31. He was the last US soldier to leave the country.
          Photos: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover
          US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne, boards a C-17 military transport plane to depart Kabul on August 31. He was the last US soldier to leave the country.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 77