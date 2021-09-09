Taliban fighters try to stop the advance of female protesters marching through Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8. It was a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women or ethnic minority groups.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The week in 40 photos

Updated 7:58 PM ET, Thu September 9, 2021

Taliban fighters try to stop the advance of female protesters marching through Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8. It was a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women or ethnic minority groups.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A group of women marched in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8, after the Taliban announced a hardline, male-only interim government.

Some Taliban fighters used whips and sticks against the protesters, who were chanting "Long live the women of Afghanistan" and holding placards declaring "No government can deny the presence of women."

Some journalists were also beaten as they covered the demonstration, witnesses said.

Take a look at the latest photos from Afghanistan and other major news stories from September 2 to September 9.

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 8. It was the last Confederate statue remaining along Richmond's historic Monument Avenue.
Bob Brown/Pool/Getty Images
People wearing hazmat-style suits and gas masks march during a midnight military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this image supplied Thursday, September 9, by North Korea's state-run news agency. The agency reported that the parade was held to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding.
KCNA via Reuters
A firefighter carries a water hose toward a spot fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, California, on Thursday, September 2. The governors of California and Nevada declared states of emergency as the fast-moving Caldor Fire prompted officials to tell everyone to evacuate South Lake Tahoe.
Jae C. Hong/AP
People perform during the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday, September 5. See the best photos from the Paralympics
Ennio Leanza/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa flies his plane through the twin Çatalca tunnels in Turkey on Saturday, September 4. He set five records with his feat: longest tunnel flown through with an airplane, first airplane flight through a tunnel, longest flight under a solid obstacle, first airplane flight through two tunnels and first airplane takeoff from a tunnel. It took more than a year to prepare for the 43.44-second flight, which covered 2.26 kilometers (1.4 miles), according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Red Bull
Philip Adams walks through what remains of his living room and kitchen at his destroyed home in Lockport, Louisiana, on Monday, September 6. Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with devastating force on August 29, leaving more than 1 million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.
John Locher/AP
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket bursts into flames after launching from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles on Thursday, September 2. The Texas-based startup was hoping to put a rocket into orbit on what was its first-ever launch attempt.
Gene Blevins/Reuters
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband, Chasten, hold their newly adopted children in this photo posted on social media on Saturday, September 4. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter.
From Pete Buttigieg/Twitter