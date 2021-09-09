Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Taliban fighters try to stop the advance of female protesters marching through Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8. It was a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women or ethnic minority groups. The week in 40 photos

A group of women marched in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 8, after the Taliban announced a hardline, male-only interim government.

Some Taliban fighters used whips and sticks against the protesters, who were chanting "Long live the women of Afghanistan" and holding placards declaring "No government can deny the presence of women."

Some journalists were also beaten as they covered the demonstration, witnesses said.

Take a look at the latest photos from Afghanistan and other major news stories from September 2 to September 9.