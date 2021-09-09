This summer tied the Dust Bowl for the hottest on record in US

(CNN) The summer of 2021, which produced numerous extreme weather and climate disasters, was also the hottest on record in the US and tied with the Dust Bowl summer of 1936, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The average temperature from meteorological summer -- June, July and August -- was 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, NOAA reported Thursday . This summer's average temperature "technically exceeds the record heat of the 1936 Dust Bowl summer," though by just 0.01 degrees, it also noted

Scientists reported in August that global temperatures are increasing faster than previously thought, and the window is rapidly closing to cut human reliance on fossil fuels and avoid catastrophic climate change.

The state-of-the-science report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the planet is careening toward a critical threshold that world leaders agreed in the Paris accord should be avoided to prevent worsening impacts.

More than 18% of the contiguous US experienced record warm temperatures this summer, NOAA reported. California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah each reported their warmest summer on record, and 16 other states had a top-5 warmest.

Read More