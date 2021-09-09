The remains of 2 more World Trade Center victims from 9/11 have been identified

(CNN) Days before the nation marks 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks, New York officials say the remains of two more victims have been identified through DNA testing.

Dorothy Morgan, of Hempstead, New York, and a man whose name is being withheld at his family's request were the 1,646th person and 1,647th person to be identified as victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the office of the city's chief medical examiner said Tuesday.

They were identified through DNA analysis of previously unidentified remains recovered from the World Trade Center site. The attack there claimed 2,753 lives ; more than 220 other people were killed in Washington, DC, and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

These were the first identifications of World Trade Center victims since October 2019. The remains of more than 1,100 victims -- about 40% of those who died there -- are yet to be identified, the medical examiner's office said.

"Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," city Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara A. Sampson said.

