His wife was in the ICU with Covid-19, so he stood outside for 10 days with a sign saying, 'I love you'

(CNN) For 10 days, Gary Crane stood outside of his wife's ICU room holding a simple reminder of his love for her.

Donna Crane, 56, of Port Orange, Florida, told CNN she tested positive for Covid-19 just two weeks before becoming fully vaccinated, and about 10 days later she found herself in the ER, unable to breathe.

"After I went in, we couldn't talk to each other," Donna said. "He told me, 'I want you to look out the window.'"

Donna looked out the window and saw Gary, 61, a Lieutenant with Marion County Fire Rescue, in the parking lot holding up a sign that said, "I love you."

Donna said Covid-19 changed her life, and she and Gary would be working less and living more in the future.

"The nurses said, 'Oh my God, he has a sign! That's so sweet!'" Donna said. "Every day I got the see my baby in the parking lot."

