Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system.

According to the court document, DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore, the trial court abused its discretion in vacating the automatic stay, and this Court should reinstate the stay pending review."

The state threatened to withhold funding from districts that violated the order and required masks, but 13 Florida school districts have implemented mask mandates without parental opt-out in defiance of the governor's order.

In their motion to reinstate the stay, attorneys for the governor argued Wednesday that Cooper's ruling was wrong, as was his reasoning for lifting the stay on mask mandates.

"Presently, there are no active policies in any school district that prohibit students from wearing masks. All of Appellees' children remain free to wear masks. Maintaining the automatic stay will not prohibit Appellees from masking their children," the lawyers argued in the 41-page motion.

Attorneys for the parents suing the state have until Thursday night to file their response to the motion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.