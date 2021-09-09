After two teachers died of Covid-19 in one week, a Texas school district implements mask mandate

(CNN) A Texas school district that closed for a week after two junior high school teachers died from Covid-19 within a few days, is now requiring masks inside all of its facilities as the community is seeing surge of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Connally ISD, in McClellan County , shut down all of its campuses on August 31 due to an increase of Covid-19 cases and rising absences by students and staff.

It announced last week that students, staff and visitors would have to wear masks in all schools and district buildings when in-person classes resumed on Tuesday after the scheduled Labor Day holiday.

"As educators, it is our duty to keep our students safe and healthy. We feel instituting a mask mandate is a step towards doing this," Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt said in an email to parents and employees.

Holt's email also included a letter Connally ISD received from Waco-McLennan County Health District which said the spread of Covid-19 in the county "continues to accelerate at an alarming rate."