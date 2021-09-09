Police are investigating after flags at a 9/11 memorial were knocked over or broken

(CNN) Police are investigating after some American flags placed at a 9/11 memorial in Boston were knocked over or damaged overnight.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) told CNN they were called to the Public Garden on Thursday for a report of vandalism at the memorial set up for the families of victims of 9/11 placed by Project 351 , an organization that seeks to develop community-focused leadership skills in young people.

BPD confirmed that there was bad weather overnight, but said officers are investigating "all options" in connection with the flags that were downed or broken.

Carolyn Casey, the founder of Project 351, told CNN she's hopeful "it was as a result of wind and rain." The site holds 2,997 flags, one for each life lost 20 years ago at the three sites of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

2,997 flags were planted in the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance.

Casey said her organization used the project to teach students about what happened on 9/11 and the impact the day had on America.

Read More