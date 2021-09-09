Michael Schumacher's wife gives a rare insight into the family's life in new documentary

Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, said the Formula One great is "different, but he's here" as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013.

The family have kept updates to a minimum since the accident and in an upcoming Netflix documentary, set to premiere on September 15, Corinna said privacy was very important to them.

"He still shows me how strong he is every day," she said.

"We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

