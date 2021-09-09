(CNN)French football club Nice has been handed a two-point penalty, one of which is suspended, and ordered to replay its league match against Marseille after their game was abandoned on August 22.
Ligue 1's disciplinary commission met on Wednesday and decided the match will be replayed at a neutral venue behind closed doors, according to a statement.
The initial top-flight league game between the two sides was halted after fans invaded the pitch and a mass brawl broke out, involving players and staff.
In the 75th minute -- with the home side leading 1-0 thanks to Kasper Dolberg's goal -- water bottles were thrown at Marseille players from the crowd as the away team prepared for a corner kick.
A bottle appeared to hit Marseille forward Dimitri Payet on his back which he threw back into the crowd.
Payet's teammates Álvaro González and Matteo Guendouzi ran to support him, while Nice captain Dante attempted to calm the situation.
Security staff tried to hold back fans amid escalating tensions, but they eventually spilled onto the pitch, with a melee ensuing between supporters, both sets of players and coaching staff.
Payet and González have subsequently been sanctioned with one and two-game suspensions respectively.
Marseille's physio Pablo Fernández has also been handed a ban until the end of June 2022.
With dozens of fans on the pitch, both teams returned to the locker room while Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be held back by his staff.
After a delay of more than an hour, match officials attempted to restart the game, but the Marseille team refused to return to the pitch, citing security concerns.
Nice played its next home game against Bordeaux without any supporters, winning 4-0, and will be required to play another match behind closed doors in addition to the Marseille replay.
Local authorities separately ordered a four-match closure of the stand where the trouble began.