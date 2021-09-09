(CNN) French football club Nice has been handed a two-point penalty, one of which is suspended, and ordered to replay its league match against Marseille after their game was abandoned on August 22.

Ligue 1's disciplinary commission met on Wednesday and decided the match will be replayed at a neutral venue behind closed doors, according to a statement.

The initial top-flight league game between the two sides was halted after fans invaded the pitch and a mass brawl broke out, involving players and staff.

In the 75th minute -- with the home side leading 1-0 thanks to Kasper Dolberg's goal -- water bottles were thrown at Marseille players from the crowd as the away team prepared for a corner kick.

A bottle appeared to hit Marseille forward Dimitri Payet on his back which he threw back into the crowd.

Read More