CNN 10 - September 10, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
September 10, 2021
BLURBS
1. In what nation would you find the Panjshir Valley, where the National Resistance Front has been battling the Taliban?
2. What was widely blamed for the main reason why the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in August than experts had expected?
3. In what nation did a company recently say it achieved the "world's shortest construction period" for an apartment complex, though much of the project was completed in a factory?
4. Multiple carmakers are suspending production because of a worldwide shortage of what technology item, which has been further complicated by the continued spread of Covid?
5. Scientists say a new type of dinosaur, whose name means "southern titan," has been discovered in what nation?
6. In Turkey, a pilot recently set a new Guinness World Record for flying a plane through what kind of passageway?
7. What is the ruling political party of China, which recently instituted new restrictions on private citizens and businesses?
8. Decades-old film footage of the Tasmanian tiger was recently colorized, giving a new look at the extinct animal. In what country did it live?
9. Name the former U.S. president who was visiting an elementary school in Florida when he was informed of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
10. Name the annual U.S. holiday that was first observed in 2002 in commemoration of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10