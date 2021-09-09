The future is finally here — and you can now see it in all its glory.
Ray-Ban’s highly anticipated smart glasses, in collaboration with Facebook – Ray-Ban Stories – are now officially available for sale. Fulfilling the longstanding wishes of the world’s most sophisticated tech-heads, Ray-Ban and Facebook have created smart glasses that are both highly functional and iconically stylish.
It’s a game changer: With Facebook’s apps and next-generation tech and Essilor’s advanced lens technology, Ray-Ban Stories will let people stay better connected than ever to the friends, family and the other important people in their lives. And with the fashion-forward style of Ray-Ban – the world’s most popular eyewear brand – these are smart glasses that you’ll actually want to wear all the time.
Both innovative and fashion-forward, Ray-Ban Stories make it easy to forget that they’re super functional, too. You’ll be able to take pictures and videos with them, then share them with your friends. You can also listen to music or podcasts, or use them to make calls. In other words, these are glasses that will let you capture, share and listen.
And because these are bona fide Ray-Bans, you can count on a high-quality product that doesn’t skimp on the style. It’s small wonder that Luxottica decided on Ray-Ban as the first brand to showcase its partnership with Facebook.
It’s just another historic milestone for Ray-Ban, which has been pushing the edge of vision technology since 1929 with a prototype of antifog, anti-glare pilots’ eyewear for the U.S. Army Air Corps. Since then, Ray-Ban has been defining cool culture with its original Aviators and classic Wayfarers – perennial signifiers of confidence and hipness that were still rivaling Tom Cruise’s star power in Risky Business, over 30 years after they were created.
Shipping on the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses is free, so now that they’re finally available, shop now, explore now and experience the magic over at the Ray-Ban website. Discover the new way to capture, listen and share.