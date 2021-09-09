CNN —

Labor Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the chances to save on end-of-summer styles are. In fact, from now until September 12, Nordstrom is giving you one last opportunity to save on thousands of items, including apparel, accessories, home goods and more from your favorite designers like Adidas, The North Face, Ugg and Dyson.

At the mega-retailer’s Summer Sale, you’ll get up to 60% off sales styles, with free curbside pickup available if you have a Nordstrom store in your area. While many of the sale items include summer looks that you can save for next year, there are also many items to help you transition into the new fall season, whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or redecorating your home with an autumnal twist.

Because the sale is so extensive, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can find in the list below. Just be sure to act quickly — bestsellers may sell out, and the sale is only live through the weekend.

Women’s styles

Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket (starting at $159.97, originally $398; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket

Available in three colors — black, saddle brown and morning fog — this genuine leather jacket with an asymmetrical front zipper is the perfect staple to transition from warm weather into brisker days.

Adidas Swift Run X Sneakers ($56.95, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Adidas Swift Run X Sneakers

Not only are these sneakers lightweight, the breathable fabric of the upper allows for added comfort during a run. They’re also available in two colors.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag ($60, originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Herschel Novel Duffle Bag

Whether you’re getting ready for your first flight in a while or you’re packing for an overnight trip, this duffle is tough enough to withstand being tossed around in the trunk or at baggage claim, with plenty of storage for all your essentials.

Quay Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses ($19.97, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Quay Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

No matter what season it is, it’s always a good idea to have a pair of stylish sunnies in your bag to protect your eyes from harmful rays — and this cat eye pair is perfect for just that.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal (starting at $59.95, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Enshrine your feet in ultimate comfort with these multi-colored slingbacks you can wear in or out of the house.

Men’s styles

Nike Dri-FIT Flex 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs (starting at $28.96, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Nike Dri-FIT Flex 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs

Stretchy, sweat-wicking and anti-chafe, this boxer set is an everyday essential available in a range of colors and sizes.

Zella Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover ($29.40, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Zella Men's Quarter Zip Pullover

Whether you’re working out when there’s a slight chill in the air or you just need something quick and comfortable to keep you warm, this pullover has you covered. It’s also extremely breathable, so you won’t overheat while wearing it.

Tumi Voyageur Ruma Nylon Crossbody Bag ($87, originally $145; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Tumi Voyageur Ruma Nylon Crossbody Bag

This crossbody bag is compact, yet equipped with ample pocket space, making it great for travel or everyday use.

Nordstrom Cotton Slippers (starting at $14.90, originally $24.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Nordstrom Cotton Slippers

Kick back and relax after a long day with these cushioned slippers made with breathability and comfort in mind.

Adidas Sportswear Future Icons Logo Primegreen Hooded Sweatshirt ($36, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Adidas Sportswear Future Icons Logo Primegreen Hooded Sweatshirt

This Adidas hoodie will quickly become your favorite relaxed fall staple, and it’s made from recycled materials so you can feel extra good about it.

Home goods

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum ($349.99, originally $399.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Got a furry friend that sheds a lot? This is about to be your new favorite weapon against pet hair. The powerful cleaning head removes dirt and pet dander that’s rooted deeply into carpets, and you’ll get up to 40 minutes of cord-free power.

Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device ($249, originally $349; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device

Relieve muscle aches and help recover quicker from your workouts with this tool that uses the power of percussive therapy to alleviate soreness.

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (starting at $47.96, originally $67.97; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Not only is sleeping on silk an added luxury, but this silk pillowcase is also hypoallergenic and won’t strip moisture from your hair or face while you snooze. It’s available in three sizes and seven different colors.

Ohom Ui Mug and Warmer Set ($45, originally $75; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Ohom Ui Mug and Warmer Set

If your coffee goes cold before you’re finished with it, this mug warmer is for you. The charger base uses magnetic induction to keep your beverage warm, so you can sip casually all morning.

OXO Tabletop Spiralizer ($25.19, originally $41.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm OXO Tabletop Spiralizer

Go crazy making vegetables into noodles or adding texture to your salads with this easy-to-use, durable spiralizer from OXO.

Kids’ styles

The North Face Oso Zip Hoodie Fleece ($39, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm The North Face Oso Zip Hoodie Fleece

Keep your baby warm as the weather changes with this easily layered, super plush fleece that’ll keep them cozy.

Nike MD Valiant Sneaker ($36, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Nike MD Valiant Sneaker

Send your kid back to school in style! These universal Nike sneakers can match with just about anything.

Habitual Kids Waffle Knit Twist Front Top & Pants Set ($39.60, originally $66; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Habitual Kids Waffle Knit Twist Front Top & Pants Set

Comfort meets style in this comfortable waffle-knit set available in three different colors.

Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket ($35.96, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket

This hooded jacket is perfect for windy, rainy days and features a breathable mesh liner to keep your child from overheating.

Nordstrom 3-Pack Bodysuits ($14.50, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

Nordstorm Nordstrom 3-Pack Bodysuits

The new bundle of joy in your life will look adorable in any of these cute onesies. They also make great gifts for new parents.

