(CNN) — Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is now a way of life. It’s required in many places around the United States, including at many employers and schools.

“The background here is that we are seeing more vaccine mandates, both in the private and public sphere, but also in the ability of people to access certain venues, whether it’s restaurants, films or concerts,” says Dr. William Moss, executive director of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center.

Businesses are doing this to keep their workers safe. As Moss says, “They want to ensure when they’re bringing people together, whether it’s in the workplace or a retail store, that they’re protecting public health. And so they’re asking for documentation of an immunization status to reduce the risk of [Covid-19] transmission within their setting.”

iStock

With proof of vaccination being required at more places, some people are laminating their cards, but Moss explains that will make it hard to update your card if you get a booster. “I think it should all be documented on the same card. That’s the easiest way to do it. And obviously, if you laminate it, then you can’t have that added in,” he says.

He suggests getting a card holder instead. “With the current cards we have, a clear plastic holder, but not a laminate. And then if you get a booster, there is space on the back of the card to write those.”

Based on this information, we found highly rated vaccination card holders that will help protect your card against damage and keep it safe and easier to find.

Cobakuey Covid Vaccination Card Protector (starting at $6.98; amazon.com)

Cobakuey Covid Vaccination Card Protector Amazon

Want to keep it super simple? Just slide your card into this waterproof, clear protector, seal the top and keep it in your purse or pocket. They’re available in packs of three, five, 10, 20 and even 50, so you’ll have plenty for the whole family (and probably a few backups).

Sokurdeg CDC Covid Vaccination Card Protector With Lanyard ($6.99; amazon.com)

Sokurdeg CDC Covid Vaccination Card Protector With Lanyard Amazon

This vaccine card holder comes in five colors — blue, green, red, yellow and a pastel blue — and is transparent on both sides. It comes with a matching lanyard, so you can wear it around your neck if you’re traveling.

Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo ($9.99; amazon.com)

Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo Amazon

If you’re planning on traveling, especially internationally, this simple passport holder has a space for your vaccine card, which you’re probably going to need. Available in nine colorways, with reinforced stitching, this cardholder is perfect for keeping your documents safe and organized.

HenneysBoutique Vaccination Passport Holder ($8.80, originally $11; etsy.com)

HenneysBoutique Vaccination Passport Holder Etsy

Available in 11 rich colors, this genuine leather passport holder is as simple as it gets, with slots for your passport and a clear sleeve for your vaccination card. Reviewers love it.

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo ($7.60, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo Amazon

Another passport and vaccine card holder, but this version comes with a pen, RFID blocking and slots for your credit cards and cash, making it a great travel accessory. It’s available in 13 colors.

FairyDustDecals Covid-19 Vaccine Card Protective Sleeve ($4.99; etsy.com)

FairyDustDecals Covid-19 Vaccine Card Protective Sleeve Etsy

This simple plastic sleeve tells the world you’re vaccinated before you even show your card, with a cute graphic of a bandage and a check mark.

QueentopazCreations Rifle Paper Co Vaccination Card Holder (starting at $16; etsy.com)

QueentopazCreations Rifle Paper Co Vaccination Card Holder Etsy

If you want your vaccination card to look as girly as possible, take a look at these holders that use Rifle Paper Co fabric.

Access Denied Passport Holder Cover Wallet With RFID Blocking ($19.95; amazon.com)

Access Denied Passport Holder Cover Wallet Amazon

This faux-leather passport holder with RFID blocking (to prevent electronic pickpocketing) is the perfect on-the-go companion, with three spots for credit cards, a window for your vax card, a slot for your boarding pass and space for your passport.

FamiliarPaws Leather Vaccine Card Holder With Key Ring (starting at $12.99; etsy.com)

FamiliarPaws Leather Vaccine Card Holder With Key Ring Etsy

Love a monogram? These stylish leather card holders are really attractive, raves one reviewer, who wrote, “This is exactly what I needed and it’s so gorgeous!” The front is clear, and you can have your initials added to the back for a few dollars more.

EricScottLeathers Leather Monogram Vaccination Passport Holder ($29.95; etsy.com)

EricScottLeathers Leather Monogram Vaccination Passport Holder Etsy

This genuine leather vaccination card and passport holder can be monogrammed with an initial, and is available in 10 fresh colors.

EvtodiCom Passport Holder Personalized With CDC Holder (starting at $20.61; etsy.com)

EvtodiCom Passport Holder Personalized With CDC Holder Etsy

Another personalized option, available in over a dozen colors, with options for cute sayings and your name, this holder will keep your card safe in style.

PelleleatherDesign Personalized Vaccine Cover (starting at $19.50; etsy.com)

PelleleatherDesign Personalized Vaccine Cover Etsy

Made from thick, soft natural leather, this personalized cover is one of the bestselling vaccine holders on Etsy. Available in nine colorways, the covers are waxed leather, giving them a matte look. You can add your initials in silver or gold.

Mugwump Vaccination Card Holder ($11; etsy.com)

Mugwump Vaccination Card Holder Etsy

These adorable travel-themed card holders are festooned with taxicabs, sailboats and cars on the outside, and gingham patterns on the inside. If we have to carry a vax card, why not keep it cute, right?

StudioPineapple Vaccine Card Holder ($9; etsy.com)

StudioPineapple Vaccine Card Holder Etsy

This bestselling card holder gives major Lisa Frank sticker collection vibes, with light-reflecting holographic material protecting your card. It’s also super practical, with an O-ring and clasp, so you can hook it onto your purse or backpack for easy access.