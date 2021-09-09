CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Apple laptop, a discounted Vitamix Foodcycler and savings on a range of Anker charging accessories. All that and more below.

Dyson Dyson Stick Vacuums

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re just looking to eradicate dust bunnies, Dyson has made a stick vacuum for you, and a few top-rated options are on sale today only at The Home Depot. The versatile V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is down to $239.99, while the V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is $279.99. As with other Dysons, they feature whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and they deep clean with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, they offer three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type.

Anker Charging Accessories (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Charging Accessories

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, cables and more, all for under $30.

Bed Threads Bed Threads

The Instagram-famous brand, best known for its modern shades of mix-and-match bedding sets, is having a rare sale to celebrate its birthday. All items, including bedding, table linens, bath towels, sleepwear and more are now 15% off when you use the code HAPPYBDAY. You can even get an additional 15% off when you build your own bedding bundles — which are 20% off to begin with — allowing you to pick your favorite colors for your sheets, duvet and pillow cases. But you’re going to want to hurry — the sale ends in under two days, and the savings will go with it.

Apple MacBook Air ($849.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the 13-inch MacBook Air for an incredibly low price at Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model is $150 off (the extra $100 off will be automatically applied at checkout). This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com, vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50% starting today. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Adidas Slides

Save on slides with Adidas’ latest shoe promo: The easy-to-wear shoes are two for $40 when you use code SLIDES at checkout. Choose from options like the classic three-stripes style, clogs and even flip-flops in a range of colors. Just be sure to shop before this deal slides away after September 13.

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($202.13, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Jabra Jabra

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $202.13 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather is beginning to fade, meaning now’s the time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Labor Day sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including joggers, down jackets and rain jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Herman Miller Open Box Aeron Chair ($629.11, originally $979; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. That level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — but not today. Currently, eBay is offering 35% off one of our top office chair picks when you buy an open-box item. That’s nearly $350 off. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer — it’ll be gone before you know it.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, down to $19.99. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook ($23.99, originally $37; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the Fusion (and pen!) for just $23.99, down from $37.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items up to 80% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day is still going on at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

