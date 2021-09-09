South Korea Covid-19 cases at record highs as country looks to relax virus restrictions

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea has become the latest country in the Asia Pacific region to consider abandoning its coronavirus elimination strategy, announcing plans to potentially lift Covid-19 restrictions despite rising case numbers.

Seoul is attempting to bring the country's fourth -- and largest -- Covid-19 outbreak under control, with more than 2,100 new local infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The Greater Seoul area remains under level 4 restrictions, the toughest available, with gatherings of five or more people banned. Authorities fear the upcoming Korean Thanksgiving Chuseok holiday beginning September 17 could worsen the outbreak.

Yet despite the recent rise in cases, President Moon Jae-in's office announced possible plans on Wednesday to lift restrictions, once enough of the population is fully vaccinated

Citing KDCA's Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong, Moon's office said once 80% of adults have received both doses, as well as 90% of people aged over 60, restrictions on daily life could be relaxed across the country.

