Taliban to allow 200 people including Americans to fly out of Kabul airport

(CNN) About 200 people, among them US nationals, have been cleared by the Taliban to leave Kabul on a Qatari flight, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Thursday.

It is unclear at this stage how many Americans are expected to be on board the flight to Doha or what the nationalities of the remaining evacuees may be.

It will be the first commercial flight to depart from Kabul's international airport since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.

Several passengers waiting to check into the Qatar Airways flight from Kabul to Doha have said their final destination is Canada.

"We are going to Canada, we are Canadians," one man told an Al Jazeera Arabic reporter at the airport in English. Another two men also said they were bound for Canada.

