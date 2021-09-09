(CNN) The last known member of Afghanistan's Jewish community left the country on Friday, taking 30 other people with him -- including 28 women and children -- on a five day mission to safety, according to the group who carried out the evacuation.

Zebulon Simentov lived in and maintained the only Synagogue in Kabul, surviving in part off donations from overseas. A well known figure in the Afghan capital, Simentov, who is in his early 60s, had lived through decades of conflict and political turmoil, including the Taliban's previous rule over the country from 1996 and 2001.

Simentov and 30 others traveled by van over Afghanistan's mountainous terrain and negotiated multiple Taliban checkpoints before entering "a neighboring country" on Monday, the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashana, said Moti Kahana, an Israel-American businessman and philanthropist who organized his escape.

Simentov has been credited with helping to save dozens of children by refusing to leave them behind in Afghanistan, said Kahana.

Historical evidence suggests Afghanistan was once home to a sizable Jewish community. It reached 40,000 in the mid-19th century and began declining around 1870 with the passage of anti-Jewish measures, according to the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, a nonprofit group. Most of Afghanistan's remaining Jews left following Israel's creation in 1948 and then in 1979 after the Soviet invasion, the group said.

