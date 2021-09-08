Three people arrested in connection with identity theft of Surfside condo victims

(CNN) Three people have been arrested in South Florida and accused of identity theft of victims of the Surfside condo collapse, a top prosecutor said Wednesday.

There were seven victims in this case, five of whom are deceased, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a news conference.

All seven had their identities stolen and purchases made after the collapse of the condo tower on June 24.

"Cyber grave robbers did move very quickly after the collapse to grab what they could from deceased victims while families and friends were in absolute emotional turmoil," Fernandez Rundle said.

Search and rescue teams scoured the site for weeks after 55 of the 13-story residential building's 136 units fell at around 1:30 a.m. that day. A total of 98 people, ranging in age from 1 to 92, died

