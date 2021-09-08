Russian minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies during training exercises in the Arctic

Moscow (CNN) Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died in an accident during training exercises in the Arctic, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing the ministry.

Zinichev, aged 55, was trying to save someone's life when the incident in the Russian city of Norilsk occurred.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry informs with regret that Yevgeny Zinichev died tragically in the line of duty while attending interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies, saving a person's life," the ministry said, according to the state outlet.

No other immediate details about the circumstances around Zinichev's death were immediately provided by the ministry.

Zinichev was in the Arctic to oversee large-scale exercises, according to an official ministry statement published prior to his death.

