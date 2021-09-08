How floating islands can make urban waterways green and clean

Scottish company Biomatrix Water has developed a way to revitalize urban waterways, using a modular system of floating platforms -- such as this one, being moved into position in Berlin.
Scottish company Biomatrix Water has developed a way to revitalize urban waterways, using a modular system of floating platforms -- such as this one, being moved into position in Berlin.
Biomatrix Water installs floating platforms into city canals and rivers, providing vital green space on the water, which improves water quality and offers a healthy habitat for aquatic fauna. Some of these platforms are equipped with solar-powered water treatment systems, such as this one in Chennai, India.
Biomatrix Water installs floating platforms into city canals and rivers, providing vital green space on the water, which improves water quality and offers a healthy habitat for aquatic fauna. Some of these platforms are equipped with solar-powered water treatment systems, such as this one in Chennai, India.
The platforms have brought native plants and animals back to waterways that have long been devoid of wildlife.
The platforms have brought native plants and animals back to waterways that have long been devoid of wildlife.
The company has installed its floating ecosystems in cities around the world, from Boston to Manila, Berlin to London. Residents local to these city sites say that the platforms, like this one in Killingworth Lake in the UK, have completely transformed their area.
The company has installed its floating ecosystems in cities around the world, from Boston to Manila, Berlin to London. Residents local to these city sites say that the platforms, like this one in Killingworth Lake in the UK, have completely transformed their area.
The platforms were initially designed to act as in-situ water treatment to recover highly contaminated waterways, but their true value is their ability as tranquil greenspace to improve the mental health of the people who live by the waterways, says Lisa Shaw, co-director of Biomatrix Water.
The platforms were initially designed to act as in-situ water treatment to recover highly contaminated waterways, but their true value is their ability as tranquil greenspace to improve the mental health of the people who live by the waterways, says Lisa Shaw, co-director of Biomatrix Water.
One of the main driving forces for Shaw and co-founder Galen Fulford is the desire to create healthy green spaces for the communities that live in the inner city. Here in Manchester, children now go pond dipping and actually catch things in their nets.
One of the main driving forces for Shaw and co-founder Galen Fulford is the desire to create healthy green spaces for the communities that live in the inner city. Here in Manchester, children now go pond dipping and actually catch things in their nets.
Through its &quot;Living Water Cities&quot; campaign, Biomatrix Water hopes to encourage the development of healthy natural water environments in cities across the world. Pictured: Kayakers enjoy paddling past Biomatrix Floating Ecosystems on the Chicago River.
Through its "Living Water Cities" campaign, Biomatrix Water hopes to encourage the development of healthy natural water environments in cities across the world. Pictured: Kayakers enjoy paddling past Biomatrix Floating Ecosystems on the Chicago River.
Shaw says that the introduction of Biomatrix Water&#39;s floating platforms, like these ones in Kortrijk, Belgium, encourages local communities to become caretakers for their waterways, creating a lasting positive relationship between the cities and their rivers.
Shaw says that the introduction of Biomatrix Water's floating platforms, like these ones in Kortrijk, Belgium, encourages local communities to become caretakers for their waterways, creating a lasting positive relationship between the cities and their rivers.
(CNN)Many of the world's cities are built around waterways. Paris and the Seine, Allahabad, India and the Ganges, Cairo and the Nile -- these rivers, at one time the life-force of their city, are now so polluted they're unfit for swimming and host very little natural wildlife.

After a year and a half of highly restricted movement, many people have been confined to the gray spaces of the inner city with little opportunity to escape to the countryside. A report published in April found that frequent visits to nature improved psychological well-being and reduced mental distress. Now more than ever the need for relaxing green spaces in cities is clear.
Biomatrix Water, a biological technology company based in Scotland, says it has developed a solution using a system of floating modular plant platforms that green and clean urban waterways.
    The 2.3 x 1.15 meter (7.5 x 3.8 feet) interlocking platforms are made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials -- predominantly old water pipes welded together, covered with coconut fiber. These lush green islands rewild city rivers and hard-edged canals, providing a place for native plant species to re-establish themselves.
      The plants above the surface offer vital habitats for urban fauna and improve air quality, while below the water flourishes a micro-wilderness of submerged roots where fish can thrive, and communities of microorganisms break down harmful substances -- filtering pollution from the water like an artificial wetland.
        Healing rivers

        Biomatrix Water was founded in 2008 by Lisa Shaw and Galen Fulford. Shaw grew up talking about sewage over dinner, as her father engineered climate-friendly, chemical-free wastewater treatment solutions.
          Working on river-cleaning projects in India and the Philippines, Shaw and Fulford were struck by the water pollution and lack of "adequate wastewater treatment," Shaw says.
          "In many of the situations ... the sewage can flow directly into those water bodies," she adds. "We decided that there was a real need for systems that could go directly into the water bodies."
          In a river in Chennai, India, Biomatrix Water introduced an experimental island system to treat raw sewage in situ. "We put a big liner underneath the floating ecosystem so that the water could be held within the ecosystem," Shaw tells CNN, where it would be stored for a matter of days while undergoing treatment. The project uses solar-powered aeration to accelerate the water treatment process.
          The impact of this project proved to be further reaching than sewage treatment alone. With the transformation of the river through the introduction of the plant islands, native species of plants and animals started to return to the waterway, and the lives of the communities on the riverside were transformed, too.

          Greening cities

          After that success, Shaw and Fulford made it their mission to restore greenery and life to waterways. In 2019 they launched the "Living Water Cities" campaign, which aims to turn urban rivers and canals into ecological corridors.
          "There's a real need to have more green space in the cities and more habitat for birds or for pollinators, for fish," says Shaw. The islands reinvigorate tired urban waterways, providing shelter for insects, fish and reptiles, and essential nesting grounds for aquatic birds.