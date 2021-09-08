CNN —

Brisk afternoons, crunchy leaves, autumnal candles and pumpkin spice everything are just some of the things to look forward to as we transition into fall, but one of the best parts by far? Fall fashion. We’re already on the precipice of light flannels, crushed leathers and soft suedes, which makes Spanx’s most recent launch all the more perfectly timed.

Spanx just introduced its new line of faux suede leggings and flare pants — a perfect fall staple to match with slouchy, cable-knit sweaters or long sleeve blouses. With the same fit as Spanx’s bestselling faux leather leggings, the new suede editions come in sizes XS to 3X, with petite, regular and tall inseams also available.

Spanx Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

Faux Suede Leggings ($98; spanx.com )

Faux Suede Flare Pants ($148; spanx.com)

The buttery-soft suede of the leggings comes in four different autumnal colors — camel, chocolate, merlot and olive — and two different shades for the flared pants — black suede and chocolate brown, all of which will match perfectly with other seasonal hues. The pants and leggings themselves are slightly high-waisted, featuring shaping material at the top with added compression. The fabric is also incredibly stretchy, allowing for the free movement you’re used to with Spanx leggings. Meanwhile, the strategically-placed seams add a more fashionable touch you might not see in other leggings or pants styles, with the benefit of a natural, added lift for your bum.

Spanx Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

You can snag a pair — or a few — today on Spanx’s website, with the leggings currently priced at $98 and the flared pants priced at $148. It’s never too early to start amassing your new fall wardrobe, right?