If there is one design trend that’s dominating homes — and Instagram feeds — across the world right now, it’s rattan. From daybeds and headboards to pendant lights, tables galore, outdoor seating and yes, even peacock chairs, rattan is an old-school material that has had a huge resurgence in popularity over the past few years. And this news is, not surprisingly, music to interior designers’ ears.

“Rattan is all the rage because more folks are interested in inviting nature into their homes, yearning for that human/nature connection in this technological age,” says Justina Blakeney, founder of Jungalow and the visionary behind Target’s Opalhouse x Jungalow collab. “Also, the ‘70s are having a moment in the design world, as is art deco-inspired design — and rattan played a big part in both ‘70s decor and art deco furniture!”

Wondering what, exactly, rattan is? Us, too. Not to be confused with wicker, which is a style of weave, rattan is an ultra-strong vine that is largely found in Southeast Asia. Durable and lightweight, the material is also beloved in the design world for its sustainability and warm hues and because it’s chock full of texture. Says Ginger Curtis of owner and principal designer at the Texas-based firm Urbanology Designs, “It is incredibly versatile [and] can elevate a room with stunning elegance or it can bring a laid-back casual vibe into a space. Like a good pair of jeans, rattan can be dressed up or played down for a casual look.”

Adds Jamie King of the Los Angeles-based design firm JLK Interiors, “As a southern California designer, I gravitate towards the natural elements often, be it through colors, textures or materials. Rattan provides that perfect touch of coastal elegance without being too ‘beachy’ and literal.”

And fear not, rattan blends with whatever style you’ve got going on in your home too. Thanks to its neutral hue and natural texture, the material can be sprinkled into any space. “It can truly mix with all décor styles,” says Marie Flanigan, owner of Houston-based Marie Flanigan Designs. “I’ve seen it incorporated beautifully in everything from bold modern homes to subtle traditional designs. I love adding rattan to kitchens in the form of bar stools or tableware, and also am a big fan of a rattan accent chair in a formal living room.”

To get you on your rattan way, we tapped a slew of interior design experts to share their picks for the coolest rattan pieces out there, from bohemian daybeds to chic lamps. Check out their favorites — mixed in with a few of our own! — below.

Outdoor rattan furniture

GDFStudio Crystal Outdoor Wicker Club Chairs With Cushions ($312, originally $388; houzz.com)

Houzz GDFStudio Crystal Outdoor Wicker Club Chairs With Cushions

While rattan is strong enough to handle the outdoors, if you live in an extremely hot or wet climate, it’s recommended to bring the pieces inside at night. Not up for that? Then it’s time to turn to PE rattan, an all-weather, fade-resistant synthetic option that looks just like the real thing. Case in point: This gorgeous set of club chairs with open rattan seatback. “I design a lot of lake houses, so indoor/outdoor living is always on the top of my list,” says Amy Leferink, the owner and principal designer of Minnesota-based firm Interior Impressions. “And there’s nothing more relaxing than lounging lakeside with these chairs.”

Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group With Cushions ($619.99, originally $769.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group With Cushions

If you’re on the hunt for some rattan in your outdoor space, more than 7,400 Wayfair shoppers agree this weather-resistant synthetic seating area is worth the investment. The modular set can be configured multiple ways, and it comes with a coffee table, ensuring your outdoor entertaining game will be as strong as ever.

World Market All Weather Wicker Naveen Outdoor Counter Stools, Set Of 2 ($399.99; worldmarket.com)

World Market World Market All Weather Wicker Naveen Outdoor Counter Stools, Set Of 2

An outdoor bar is always an idea we can get on board with, and these chic counter stools are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a cold one. We love the contrast of the natural-hued wicker and the chairs’ black metal frame — and that the resin rattan is both weather- and fade-resistant.

Patio rattan furniture

Grandin Road Bora Bora Sofa ($909.97, originally $1,299; grandinroad.com)

Grandin Road Grandin Road Bora Bora Sofa

Boasting an open-weave that allows for tons of ventilation, this seating option is a winner for Amie Freling of Meme Hill Studios. “This great sofa could be used both inside and outdoors,” she says. “I love the classic lines and open feel. The super current style and neutral color also makes it a design chameleon.”

Sunhaven Seabrook 4-Piece Outdoor Club Chair Conversation Set ($1,529; sunhaven.com)

Sunhaven Sunhaven Seabrook 4-Piece Outdoor Club Chair Conversation Set

We’ve tested the Sunhaven goods for ourselves and can attest that the product quality is aces — not only do the sets ship fully assembled, but they’re also ultra-durable and looking pristine even after rough weather. We’re particularly partial to the faux rattan Seabrook collection, which includes this conversation set that can sit two to four people depending on the arrangement and is perfect for covered or uncovered patios.

Want something more sprawling? Then the 11-piece set is going to be right up your alley.

Indoor rattan furniture

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Tenella Round Rattan End Table ($80; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Tenella Round Rattan End Table

Lucky for us, Blakeney’s Target collab is oozing with rattan details, including this super versatile table that is also super affordable. “Use it to hold a beautiful statement plant, or even as a bedside table in a small bedroom,” says Blakeney. “This little end table brings the curves and the personality to any space.”

Joss & Main Franke 2-Door Accent Cabinet ($357.20, originally $749.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Joss & Main Franke 2-Door Accent Cabinet

Accent cabinets are hero items for designers. Perfect for storing and catching all the household trinkets, they can also gussy up a space in no time. “This is my favorite and most versatile piece,” says Freling. “Add this cute two-door cabinet to your foyer as a drop zone for mail and keys, use it as a new nightstand or tuck it up against your sofa and store remotes, books and blankets.”

Urban Outfitters Caroline Rattan Vanity ($329; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Caroline Rattan Vanity

Oozing with boho details — from curls and spirals to caging galore — this gorgeous vanity set would look right at home in glam and minimalist bedrooms alike. We love the built-in mirror and the ample tabletop space for all your beauty must-haves.

Serena & Lily Seadrift Side Table ($298; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Seadrift Side Table

Need proof that one can really never have enough tiny tables in their home? Check out this petite beauty from Serena & Lily. “This table works well both indoors and outdoors and I love the natural look and feel,” says Leferink. Perfect as a side table, makeshift nightstand or tray-carrier in a bathroom, the Seadrift also comes in a larger size.

Urban Outfitters Seville Modern Rattan Coffee Table ($299; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Seville Modern Rattan Coffee Table

Another table on our “must” list is this hourglass-shaped stunner from Urban Outfitters. Like something you’d score at a flea market — albeit in much better condition! — the coffee table has tons of intricate details that make it appear far more expensive than it is.

_________________________________________________________________________

Safavieh Baisley Natural 2-Drawer Rattan Console Table ($328.49; overstock.com)

Overstock Safavieh Baisley Natural 2-Drawer Rattan Console Table

Hit two birds — midcentury modern and rattan — with one stone via this smart console from Safavieh. With two drawers and one big shelf, the piece has plenty of storage, not to mention a whole lot of retro style too.

Rattan chairs

Serena & Lily Sunwashed Riviera Counter Stool ($388; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Sunwashed Riviera Counter Stool

Perhaps the most famous rattan chair on the market right now is Serena & Lily’s Riviera counter stool, which can currently be found in thousands of kitchen remodels across the country. Channeling a Parisian bistro, the Sunwashed version of the stool features a hand-bent and shaped rattan frame and handwoven rattan seat that is equal parts beautiful and durable.

“I use these counter chairs often in the kitchens I design, they are the perfect complement for island eating,” King told us and Freling agrees, saying that adding rattan counter stools to your kitchen is a “no brainer.”

Looking for a more family-friend option? Check out the brand’s original Riviera stool, which has a wipeable resin seat.

Urban Outfitters Carole Rattan And Metal Chair ($349; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Carole Rattan And Metal Chair

A sleek rattan armchair is the perfect accoutrement to any room, and Curtis favors this modernist option from Urban Outfitters. “I love the balance of this chair,” she told us. “It mixes rattan, metal and fabric. I would use this chair in a bedroom or sitting room.”

Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair ($498; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair

Meet the chair that spawned a thousand lookalikes — although, we must say that nothing beats the original. Like a cradle for adults, this Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair is stunning to look at, but also ultra-cozy to relax in while reading a book.

“I adore this hanging chair, it’s the perfect seat for an outdoor porch looking over a lake!” says Leferink.

We’ve also spied it in tweens and teens room’s galore, probably because that hanging-from-the-ceiling feature is pretty rad. Available in a natural lacquered hue and painted white, the chair is incredibly well-made, making it worth the splurge.

Safavieh Home Siena Natural Rattan and Black Barrel Dining Chair ($159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Safavieh Home Siena Natural Rattan and Black Barrel Dining Chair

Sometimes a chic, simple piece is all you need, and we’re thinking that this crisp Safavieh option foots the bill. “This affordable barrel chair would be great around a dining table or perched up to a desk,” recommends Freling.

_________________________________________________________________________

Serena & Lily Balboa Side Chair ($648; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Balboa Side Chair

Whether your space is coastal, modern or farmhouse, the Balboa chair is going to fit right in. “Our office library had a lot of cool tones, like whites and grays,” says Flanigan. “We chose the Balboa chairs because they warmed the space up and provided the perfect balance.”

We love the woven rattan chair back and wrapped legs, not to mention those ultra-classy brass end caps — and the fact that the seat cushion comes in more than a dozen fabrics and patterns.

Fear not, the brand offers the Balboa in a counter stool too, which King loves using in her kitchen designs, telling us “the cushion makes it great for kids.”

Rattan décor

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dia Rattan Mirror With Cotton Cord ($70; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dia Rattan Mirror with Cotton Cord

While rattan furniture can cost a pretty penny, the good news is that it’s also available in décor options that are far more affordable. “Rattan can be made into eye-catching accessories too,” says Blakeney, pointing to a piece from her Target collab. “Use this statement mirror in a hallway, hang it above the bed, or place it behind a sink in a powder room — [it] brings the fun and the function.”

Tackussanu Senegal Dou Bou Wicker/Rattan Basket ($169, originally $225; perigold.com)

Perigold Tackussanu Senegal Dou Bou Wicker/Rattan Basket

Here’s a design rule of thumb: When in doubt… buy more baskets. Curtis agrees, saying, “I love this basket for its affordability versus a larger piece of furniture. It adds a unique shape and lots of functionality. I would put this next to the fireplace and store winter blankets.”

Anthropologie Selena Rattan Shelving Unit ($198; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Selena Rattan Shelving Unit

If you’re looking to zhush up an empty wall, look no further than this rattan shelving unit from Anthropologie. Ideal for an entryway, bathroom or bedroom, the piece is not only easy on the eyes, but also great at corralling knick-knacks and everyday items. “I love rattan because it adds warmth,” says Blakeney. “Also, I love to bring curves and rounded corners into often angular rooms.”

Urban Outfitters Rattan Planter ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Rattan Planter

Another way to bring the outdoors in? Plants! Green thumbs will rejoice when they see they can now house their indoor plants inside an utterly chic standing planter. Comprised of woven rattan design, the planter even has a drainage hold underneath.

Opalhouse Rattan Wall Hooks Natural ($25; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Rattan Wall Hooks Natural

Turn a functional item into fabulous with this sweet rattan take on wall hooks. Whether you’re hanging up coats, hats, keys or towels, these hooks will add a cozy factor to your space. “Rattan is a wonderful option for almost any design aesthetic,” says King. “It is both functional, yet visually appealing and its natural texture adds warmth to any environment.”

Rattan lighting

Serena & Lily Flynn Table Lamp ($348; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Flynn Table Lamp

More good news: Rattan light fixtures are a thing too! From flush mounts and sconces to table and floor lamps, the options abound online, but Flanigan is a huge fan of this stately option from Serena & Lily. “We recently selected the Flynn Table Lamp for our office desk design,” she said. “The warm glow of a lamp under a rattan shade is pure magic!”

Looking for a mega-sized version? Click here for the floor lamp.

Arhaus Keyes Globe Rattan Pendant ($249, originally $339; arhaus.com)

Arhaus Arhaus Keyes Globe Rattan Pendant

If one of your spaces is in dire need of a revamp, Freling says this rattan fixture is your (affordable!) answer. “Swap out your dated pendants or foyer light for this globe rattan pendant and immediately update your whole look on a budget.” Boasting a tightly woven pattern, the 20-inch pendant will certainly make an impact wherever it lands.

_________________________________________________________________________

Stone & Beam Contemporary Rattan Table Lamp ($69; amazon.com)

Amazon Stone & Beam Contemporary Rattan Table Lamp

The perfect marriage of glam and organic, this cute table lamp from Amazon brand Stone & Beam mixes a sleek linen shade with natural rattan texture and — wait for it — a rose gold medal accent that ensures it will shine wherever it lands.

World Market Natural Rattan Flower Avery Pendant Shade ($59.99; worldmarket.com)

World Market World Market Natural Rattan Flower Avery Pendant Shade

Add subtle floral details into your space with this beautiful — not to mention cheap! — pendant shade that would look right at home in breakfast and reading nooks alike. The best part? That pretty light filtering through the rattan slats.

Lulu & Georgia Tarek Pendant Light ($325; luluandgeorgia.com)

Lulu & Georgia Lulu & Georgia Tarek Pendant Light

Finding the perfect light fixture to contrast with a brand new, totally gorgeous kitchen is no easy feat, but Curtis has found one that she’s smitten with — and the best part is that it gives off the most gorgeous shadow pattern on the ceiling..

“I love the use of rattan in lighting,” she told us. “It can bring so much warmth and interest to a space. I would put this single pendant over a breakfast table, or stagger a group of three over a large dining table.”

Anthropologie Liz Rattan Flush Mount ($148; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Liz Rattan Flush Mount

Not all of us have the ceiling height for a magnificent pendant, but don’t worry, we found loads of rattan lighting options and this flush mount option is perfect for injecting warmth into your space with minimal footprint. We love the woven pattern, the darker hue and the bulbous frosted glass globe.

Kouboo Open Weave Cane Rib Bell Pendant Lamp ($587; houzz.com)

Houzz Kouboo Open Weave Cane Rib Bell Pendant Lamp

Sometimes a big ol’ statement piece is just what the designer ordered — and that’s exactly what Heather McKeown, founder of New Jersey-based Land and Sky Designs, feels about this pendant lamp. “I love this shade because of how the light filters through, creating patterns on the walls above and around it. It would look beautiful hung over a dining table or island, as well as hung higher up the ceiling in a coastal bedroom.”

Rattan beds

Serena & Lily Avalon Daybed ($1,498; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Avalon Daybed

Creating a serene bedroom is chief among our goals in 2022, and this Serena & Lily daybed (which can also function as a standalone twin bed) will get us there — luckily, Freling agrees. “This amazing daybed is perfect for lounging on or a good night’s rest. Sleeping beauty would be jealous.”

Here is one that Freling purchased for a client’s guest bedroom. Say it with us: Dreamy!

World Market Honey Rattan Daybed Frame ($599.99; worldmarket.com)

World Market World Market Honey Rattan Daybed Frame

Finding an all-rattan daybed that’s beautiful and affordable(ish) is no easy feat, as King well knows. “I love the idea of making rattan a focal point in a room, and this daybed does just that,” she says. Adds McKeown, “It feels like something some of my favorite ‘70s musicians would have lounged in with their guitar and incense burning in the background. I would style it with a colorful patterned rug and tons of pillows.”

Grandin Road Delilah Rattan Headboard (starting at $279.20, originally $349; grandinroad.com)

Grandin Road Grandin Road Delilah Rattan Headboard

Here comes the sun! Available in queen/full and king sizes, this handcrafted rattan headboard is sure to add a hefty dose of cheer to your room. An artful and affordable way to zhush up a bedroom, the headboard’s intricate design is sure to be a crowdpleaser.

PicnicImports Esme Crisscross Rattan Sofa ($1,450; etsy.com)

Etsy PicnicImports Esme Crisscross Rattan Sofa

Reminder: Not all daybeds are for the bedroom! As Blakeney pointed out, this Etsy rattan “sofa” is “gorgeous for a guest room or perfect for a patio,” she says, adding, “I love a classic rattan day bed — the look can easily be switched out seasonally with different throw pillows, but it looks relaxed and cozy year-round.”

Sika Design Michelangelo Daybed ($820; houzz.com)

Houzz Sika Design Michelangelo Daybed

Embedded with Danish design know-how, this rocking rattan “daybed” is a place kids and (shorter) adults alike would like to curl up and take a nap. “The curvaceous silhouette of this rocking chair has a slight cocooning effect and feels fun and funky to look at,” says McKeown. “I would style it with a sheepskin throw, a pillow and side table (It also comes with a matching ottoman!).”