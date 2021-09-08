CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Cricut Maker, discounted Mario Badescu Drying Lotion and savings on outdoor gear from Backcountry. All that and more below.

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50% starting today. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com, walmart.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Save on slides with Adidas’ latest shoe promo: The easy-to-wear shoes are two for $40 when you use code SLIDES at checkout. Choose from options like the classic three-stripes style, clogs and even flip flops in a range of colors. Just be sure to shop before this deal slides away after September 13.

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion and Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion ($8.50, originally $17; ulta.com)

For today only, Ulta’s daily beauty steal is featuring fan-favorite brand, Mario Badescu. Known and loved for its best-selling facial sprays and moisturizers, Mario Badescu is now offering two popular drying lotions for 50% off the original price — just in time for the start of dry skin season. Do your skin a solid before the winter hits, but hurry because this offer will be gone quicker than the summer heat.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($202.13, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Jabra Jabra

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $202.13 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for fall with a deal from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now select loungewear and sleep sets are 40% off for Labor Day. Robes, joggers, sleep tees, leggings and more are all included in the sale, but act quickly, because the promotion will end before you know it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Ring Alarm Kits

Ring Ring

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm System, now up to 30% off for five-piece, eight-piece and 14-piece sets. Some include the Ring Doorbell, while others include the Ring Stick Up Camera, and prices are as low as $159.99. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather is beginning to fade, meaning now’s the time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Labor Day sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including joggers, down jackets and rain jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Herman Miller Open Box Aeron Chair ($629.11, originally $979; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering 35% off one of our top office chair picks when you buy an open-box item — that’s nearly $350 off. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer — it’ll be gone before you know it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, down to $19.99. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Onsen

Onsen Onsen

The internet-famous towel brand that makes some of the most lightweight and absorbent bath time linens around is having a sitewide sale for Labor Day. Right now you’ll get 20% off sitewide when you use the code LABOR, which includes sets, individual towels, robes and more. When we tried Onsen towels, we found them to be serious shower game changers, and we know you’ll love them too. Just be sure to act quickly — sales for this brand are rare, and 20% off is a great deal!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

23andMe DNA Testing Kits (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

23andMe DNA Testing Kits

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $79.99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook ($23.99, originally $37; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the Fusion (and pen!) for just $23.99, down from $37.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items up to 80% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.