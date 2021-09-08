A dog that saved its owner's life appointed South Korea's first honorary rescue dog

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) A plucky four-year-old dog named Baekgu has shown once again why dogs are man's best friend.

Baekgu's owner, a 90-year-old woman with dementia living in South Korea's Hongseong county, went missing on August 25, according to press releases from the county and provincial governments.

When police checked the security camera footage of a nearby farm, they saw the woman, identified only as Kim, and her little white dog leaving the village. They launched a search operation with the fire department, as well as volunteer residents who scoured the area as rain poured down.

Finally, 40 hours later, she was found in the middle of a rice field, about two kilometers (about 1.3 miles) away from her home. She had collapsed in a wet area where the rice grew tall and full, hiding her from view, and leaving her drenched and unable to get up.

She might not have made it if not for faithful Baekgu, police said in the press release on Monday.

