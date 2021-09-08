Fire at a prison in Indonesia kills at least 41 people

(CNN) At least 41 prisoners have been killed and at least eight injured after a fire tore through an overcrowded prison block on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, police said.

The blaze started in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time in Block C of Tangerang Prison, in Banten province, according to Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus.

Yusri said firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other blocks in the prison and battled the flames for two hours before it was extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but Yusri said they initially suspect an electrical short circuit is to blame.

Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry, said authorities were still evacuating the facility and "the cause is under investigation."

