Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

Manila, Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticized by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power.

Duterte , 76, is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term and his interest in the largely ceremonial post has been dismissed by opponents as a bid to stay in office to avoid potential legal action at home or abroad.

But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country.

"It is really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving direction, I might be able to help," Duterte said.

Political vendettas are common in the Philippines and several former leaders, who lose their immunity of office, have been prosecuted and even jailed after changes in power.

