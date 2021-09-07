UN climate conference 'must go ahead' despite calls for postponement due to Covid-19, official says

London (CNN) The president of the UN climate change conference insisted Tuesday that the event scheduled for November in Glasgow "must go ahead in person," after a network of 1,500 civil society groups called for the negotiations to be postponed.

The Climate Action Network (CAN), which includes groups from more than 130 countries, argued that the failure to provide vaccines to millions of people in poor countries, as well as the high costs of travel and accommodation, has made it impossible to ensure the COP26 talks will be "safe, inclusive and just."

"Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by the climate crisis and those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out and be conspicuous by their absence at COP26," said Climate Action Network Executive Director Tasneem Essop in a statement.

"There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks and this is now compounded by the health crisis," Essop wrote. "Looking at the current timeline for COP26, it is difficult to imagine there can be fair participation from the Global South under safe conditions and it should therefore be postponed."

CAN also expressed concern about the exclusion of delegates, journalists and civil society groups from the UK's coronavirus red-list countries . People who have been in red-list countries within 10 days before arriving to the UK are banned from entering the country.

