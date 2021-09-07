Bolsonaro supporters breach police cordon in protest against Brazil judiciary

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pushed through police barriers to advance towards Congress in Brasilia on Monday night, the eve of a day of planned demonstrations to back the far-right leader in his dispute with the judiciary.

Trucks honked their horns as hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters dressed in the green-and-yellow national colors cheered them through, videos posted on social media showed.

But they failed however to reach their target of surrounding the Supreme Court, which some demonstrators have planned to occupy in a protest modeled on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The square of the Supreme Court building remains closed off by barriers and a line of police, the city's security department said.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to march in the capital on Tuesday - Brazil's independence day - and in the financial center Sao Paulo to support Bolsonaro in his clash with the judiciary over changes to the voting system.

