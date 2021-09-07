Larry to bring dangerous surf to the East Coast and maybe a hurricane to Bermuda and Canada

(CNN) Hurricane Larry may be well out in the Atlantic, but the dangerous Category 3 hurricane will have impacts in the US later this week that will be felt up and down much of the Eastern Seaboard.

"Larry will remain a forceful hurricane that continues to produce significant swells with far-reaching impacts through the week," said the National Hurricane Center.

Larry's impacts to the East Coast

The National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina, said the area is already feeling impacts along the beaches.

"We are already seeing some lower swells in the 1 to 2 foot range with wave periods between 15 to 20 seconds today and that's only expected to increase as we go through the week, likely peaking Thursday or Friday," said NWS meteorologist Ryan Fucheck in Newport.

