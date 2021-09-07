Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia's capital will come down Wednesday, officials say

(CNN) A 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, is set to be taken down Wednesday, state officials said Monday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced his intention to remove the Confederate statue, which is the largest remaining in the US, in June 2020, amid nationwide protests for racial justice, but was challenged in court.

A group of Richmond residents sued, arguing that an 1890 deed and an 1889 General Assembly joint resolution prohibits the governor from directing the removal of a state monument from state property.

Another lawsuit brought by Virginia resident William C. Gregory, identified as the great-grandson of two parties and signatories to the 1890 deed, argued that removal of the statue also violates the deed, in which Virginia, having been transferred the land the statue sits on, agreed to "faithfully guard and affectionately protect it." He claimed that as an heir, he has the legal right to compel Virginia to keep the Lee Monument where it is.

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court rejected both arguments , clearing the way for the statue's removal.

