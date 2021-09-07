13 Miami-Dade school employees have died of Covid-19 since mid-August

(CNN) Thirteen school employees from Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died from Covid-19 since August 16, the school district and local teacher union told CNN on Tuesday.

Among the 13 were four teachers, one security monitor, one cafeteria worker and seven school bus drivers, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. All were unvaccinated.

"These were extraordinary educators and people, and their loss is being felt throughout the community," Hernandez-Mats said.

The school district's Covid-19 dashboard keeps track of cases, but not deaths. A spokesperson told CNN they were aware of the 13 deaths anecdotally and through family members who reported them.

"The loss of any of our employees is one that is always profoundly felt as every member of this organization is considered a part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools family," the district said in a statement. "We extend our hearts and prayers to the loved ones of those whose lives have recently been lost."