Hurricane Ida took down more power poles in 2 states than Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, power company says

(CNN) Damage to power poles from Hurricane Ida across two states was greater than that caused by Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, according to Entergy, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in Louisiana.

"Our crews are encountering massive damage -- particularly in the hardest-hit areas," Entergy Louisiana Vice President of Distribution Operations John Hawkins said. "We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on."

Entergy said 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire, and 5,959 transformers in Louisiana and Mississippi were damaged in the storm. The number of poles damaged or destroyed is more than the number for hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, the company said.

Downed utility poles lie on a road in Albany, Louisiana, on September 2.

More than 415,000 customers were still without power in Louisiana on Tuesday morning, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the state, according to PowerOutage.us

While some people in the hardest-hit areas may not have power until the end of the month, Entergy said Tuesday morning it has now restored power to more than half of all customers who lost power as a result of the storm -- and almost 70% of its customers in New Orleans.

Read More