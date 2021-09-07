Cosby accuser after his release: 'It was worth it'

(CNN) Andrea Constand, the woman whose accusations led to Bill Cosby's indecent assault conviction, said Tuesday she was "really shocked" and "disappointed" when she heard the news of the disgraced comedian's release, but that her journey has ultimately been "worth it."

Asked what it says about the American justice system, Constand told NBC News' Kate Snow, "It's flawed."

Speaking for the first time since the comedian's overturned conviction and release from prison in June, Constand said she felt the support of other survivors.

"I've come way too far to go back to that place, to wonder whether it's all worth it or to have regrets," Constand explained. "It was worth it. But it was worth it because I didn't feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends who were right there with me."

"Bill Cosby walks free, but it doesn't change the fact that my testimony was believed," Constand added.

