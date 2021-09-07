South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

The statement provided to WCSC through Murdaugh's attorney, Dick Harpootlian, said: "The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I'm resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I've hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

CNN has attempted to reach Harpootlian for comment.

The statement came days after Murdaugh called 911 and reported being shot Saturday on a road in Hampton County, South Carolina, according to a statement from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

Murdaugh was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he was treated for a "superficial gunshot wound to the head," and no arrests had been made, the SLED statement said.

Read More