Young adult cannabis consumers nearly twice as likely to suffer from a heart attack, research shows

(CNN)Whether you smoke it, vape it or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack.
Adults under 45 years old who consumed cannabis within the last 30 days, suffered from nearly double the number of heart attacks than adults who didn't use the drug, according to research published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Cannabis refers to psychoactive preparations of the Cannabis sativa plant, the psychoactive chemical of which is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, according to the World Health Organization.