This summer was Europe's hottest on record as Mediterranean heat soared

London (CNN) Europe experienced its hottest summer on record this year and temperatures in the Mediterranean smashed records by large margins, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Tuesday.

Like much of the Northern Hemisphere, Europe was battered by extreme weather events over recent months, including record levels of rain that triggered deadly floods in Germany and Belgium, and heatwaves that contributed to wildfires in the south of the region.

The average temperature from the start of June until the end of August was around 0.1 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous hottest summers in 2010 and 2018, a relatively small increase. But it was a whole 1 degree C (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average, reflecting the longer-term trend of human-caused global warming.

The increase in temperatures was not evenly distributed -- as southern Europe broke heat records and the east was warmer than average, northern Europe experienced below-average summer heat.

