This summer was Europe's hottest on record as Mediterranean heat soared

By Angela Dewan, International Climate Editor

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Tue September 7, 2021

Flames burn on a mountain near the Greek village of Limni, on the island of Evia about 100 miles north of Athens, on August 3.
Flames burn on a mountain near the Greek village of Limni, on the island of Evia about 100 miles north of Athens, on August 3.

London (CNN)Europe experienced its hottest summer on record this year and temperatures in the Mediterranean smashed records by large margins, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Tuesday.

Like much of the Northern Hemisphere, Europe was battered by extreme weather events over recent months, including record levels of rain that triggered deadly floods in Germany and Belgium, and heatwaves that contributed to wildfires in the south of the region.
The average temperature from the start of June until the end of August was around 0.1 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous hottest summers in 2010 and 2018, a relatively small increase. But it was a whole 1 degree C (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average, reflecting the longer-term trend of human-caused global warming.
    The year 2020 was also the hottest on record for Europe overall.
      The increase in temperatures was not evenly distributed -- as southern Europe broke heat records and the east was warmer than average, northern Europe experienced below-average summer heat.
        Read More
        Italy may have hit Europe&#39;s hottest day on record as anticyclone &#39;Lucifer&#39; sweeps in
        Italy may have hit Europe's hottest day on record as anticyclone 'Lucifer' sweeps in
        Copernicus' records go back to 1950, but because of the trend of global warming, this summer is likely to also be a record for the whole industrial era.
        Italy recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees C (119.8 degrees F) on August 11 in Sicily. If verified by the World Meteorological Organization, that would be the hottest day ever recorded in Europe. The hottest before that was 48.0 C in Athens, Greece in 1977.
          The heat was related to an anticyclone that impacted Spain as well, and followed extreme heat in Greece and Turkey, which experienced destructive wildfires.
          And temperatures at the Greenland summit over the weekend of August 14-15 rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade, causing rain to fall there for the first time on record, with 7 billion tons of water falling on the ice sheet.
          Human-made climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense. Many major heatwave events globally have been scientifically linked to climate change.
          A recent analysis by the World Weather Attribution project also found that climate change had made the German and Belgian floods more likely.
          Like wildfires, flooding can also be related to high temperatures. Sustained heat can worsen drought conditions, but it can also increase the amount of water vapor held in the atmosphere, which can make rainfall heavier, even if it is less frequent.
          Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 32
          A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 32
          A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 32
          Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 32
          This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 32
          Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 32
          Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 32
          People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 32
          A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 32
          A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 32
          A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
          Photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
          A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 32