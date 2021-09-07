CNN —

A work bag can be a man’s best friend. Whether you carry your whole life on your shoulders or just tote around the essentials, a trusted bag needs to go the distance. Some are perfect for back-and-forth office trips, while others can transition from work to the weekend — or even a short holiday.

From grownup backpacks and hard-working totes to classic messengers and briefcases, we rounded up the best men’s work bags to buy now, according to style experts and consumer reviews. Don’t forget to check out our picks for the best work shoes for men too.

Backpacks

You may not miss wearing one into the classroom, but the nostalgia of backpack shopping is undeniable. See more of our favorite backpack picks here.

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack ($80; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

A trusted and polished brand at an accessible price point, Herschel is a suitable staple for a more casual office environment.

__________________________________________________________________________

Away The Flap Backpack ($195; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Flap Backpack

We’re fans of Away’s sleek and functional luggage, which has soared in popularity among on-the-go millennials. The brand’s backpack reflects its recognizable aesthetic and user friendliness.

__________________________________________________________________________

Filson Dryden Backpack ($225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Filson Dryden Backpack

Filson is among the top legacy brands for a range of men’s items, including durable canvas bags that develop even more character with age.

__________________________________________________________________________

Coach League Leather Backpack ($595; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Coach League Leather Backpack

A go-to for sharp-looking accessories, Coach brings its leather expertise to this luxe take on the bookbag.

__________________________________________________________________________

Thom Browne Document Holder Leather Backpack ($1,890; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Thom Browne Document Holder Leather Backpack

“Think outside of the box with this backpack from Thom Browne,” suggests Nordstrom men’s designer buyer Corey Moran. “It’s sleek and stylish, but it also saves you the pain of carrying everything on one shoulder like a typical laptop bag.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Brunello Cucinelli Nylon Backpack ($2,295; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brunello Cucinelli Nylon Backpack

“If you’re going to carry a backpack in the workplace, it should have the level of sophistication that Brunello Cucinelli provides,” Moran says. “Not only does this bag look great, but it has all the functionality that you need for everyday use.”

Messenger bags

A classic carryall often worn crossbody, a versatile messenger bag can complete a variety of back-to-work looks.

Timbuk2 Commute 2.0 Water Resistant Messenger Bag ($129; amazon.com or $139; timbuk2.com)

Amazon Timbuk2 Commute 2.0 Water Resistant Messenger Bag

A workhorse bag built to protect your electronics, Timbuk2’s Commute messenger bag gets consistent high marks from users.

__________________________________________________________________________

Komal’s Passion Leather Messenger Bag ($69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Komal's Passion Leather Messenger Bag

An affordable consumer favorite, Komal’s Passion Leather bag is designed to appear comfortably worn in from the outset.

__________________________________________________________________________

Away The Messenger Bag ($145; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Messenger Bag

Away’s messenger bag is smartly organized with a slim design meant to fit into the brand’s beloved luggage.

__________________________________________________________________________

Away The Everywhere Bag ($165; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Everywhere Bag

If you’re looking for a roomier option with a bit more versatility, Away’s Everywhere Bag stays true to its name.

__________________________________________________________________________

Fendi Logo Canvas Duffle Bag ($2,950; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fendi Logo Canvas Duffle Bag

“This understated duffle from Fendi is the perfect bag to go from work to a weekend getaway, or even just a quick workout on your way home from the office,” Moran says. “Don’t be surprised if you see your partner trying to steal this one.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Givenchy Antigona Leather Crossbody Bag ($1,645; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Givenchy Antigona Leather Crossbody Bag

“Sometimes you need to leave the work at the office, and that includes your computer,” Moran says. “This small crossbody from Givenchy is perfect for the guy who just carries the essentials — phone, airpods, charger, wallet, and maybe a passport if you’re the jet-setting type.”

Leather work bags

Timeless and at home in any setting, a leather bag is a workday essential.

Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag ($105.50, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag

The long-trusted luggage brand makes a top-rated leather messenger bag from handsome Colombian leather.

__________________________________________________________________________

Kenneth Cole Reaction Grand Central Vegan Leather Bag ($40.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Kenneth Cole Reaction Grand Central Vegan Leather Bag

For a leather look without the actual leather, Kenneth Cole Reaction makes a top-rated and affordable crossbody.

__________________________________________________________________________

Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag ($395; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag

The leading brand delivers relaxed sophistication with its Metropolitan messenger bag in pebbled leather.

__________________________________________________________________________

Frye Logan Leather Briefcase ($498; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Frye Logan Leather Briefcase

The well-known boot-maker crafts this durable yet refined briefcase from soft Italian leather.

__________________________________________________________________________

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag ($3,280; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag

“Bottega Veneta is luxury at its finest,” Moran says. “This bag will definitely turn heads and maybe even get you a nod of approval from your boss.”

Tote bags

Casual and versatile for everyday use, tote bags aren’t just for bringing home the groceries.

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top ($29.95; llbean.com)

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top

L.L.Bean totes are beloved for their simplicity and ease. The open-top carryall has infinite uses.

__________________________________________________________________________

Away The Longitude Tote ($195; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Longitude Tote

Away’s vertically oriented tote is ideal for a thin laptop and a handful of essentials.

__________________________________________________________________________

Filson Rugged Twill Zip Tote Bag ($225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Filson Rugged Twill Zip Tote Bag

Filson’s zip-up take on the tote is the most long-lasting and utilitarian bag you’ll ever own.

__________________________________________________________________________

Jil Sander Large Flat Shopper Tote ($570; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jil Sander Large Flat Shopper Tote

“Simplicity is key,” Moran says. “This bag is truly all purpose, after all if you’re going to invest in a work bag, you’ll want to use it for more than just work.”

Briefcases

Though they’re designed to be carried from the top, many briefcases also come with shoulder straps for ease of portability.

Fossil Men’s Haskel Leather Double Zip Briefcase ($268, originally $298; amazon.com)

Amazon Fossil Men's Haskel Leather Double Zip Briefcase

The beloved watch experts also make this top-rated leather briefcase with an optional shoulder strap.

__________________________________________________________________________

Filson Original Briefcase ($325; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Filson Original Briefcase

Another distinctive silhouette from Filson, the brand’s Original Briefcase features an array of smart pockets.

__________________________________________________________________________

Tumi Alpha 3 Organizer Portfolio Leather Briefcase ($475, originally $595; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tumi Alpha 3 Organizer Portfolio Leather Briefcase

The leader in well-made and smartly designed luggage delivers on its legacy with this timeless leather briefcase.