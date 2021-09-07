A work bag can be a man’s best friend. Whether you carry your whole life on your shoulders or just tote around the essentials, a trusted bag needs to go the distance. Some are perfect for back-and-forth office trips, while others can transition from work to the weekend — or even a short holiday.
From grownup backpacks and hard-working totes to classic messengers and briefcases, we rounded up the best men’s work bags to buy now, according to style experts and consumer reviews. Don’t forget to check out our picks for the best work shoes for men too.
Backpacks
You may not miss wearing one into the classroom, but the nostalgia of backpack shopping is undeniable. See more of our favorite backpack picks here.
Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack ($80; nordstrom.com)
A trusted and polished brand at an accessible price point, Herschel is a suitable staple for a more casual office environment.
Away The Flap Backpack ($195; awaytravel.com)
We’re fans of Away’s sleek and functional luggage, which has soared in popularity among on-the-go millennials. The brand’s backpack reflects its recognizable aesthetic and user friendliness.
Filson Dryden Backpack ($225; nordstrom.com)
Filson is among the top legacy brands for a range of men’s items, including durable canvas bags that develop even more character with age.
Coach League Leather Backpack ($595; nordstrom.com)
A go-to for sharp-looking accessories, Coach brings its leather expertise to this luxe take on the bookbag.
Thom Browne Document Holder Leather Backpack ($1,890; nordstrom.com)
“Think outside of the box with this backpack from Thom Browne,” suggests Nordstrom men’s designer buyer Corey Moran. “It’s sleek and stylish, but it also saves you the pain of carrying everything on one shoulder like a typical laptop bag.”
Brunello Cucinelli Nylon Backpack ($2,295; nordstrom.com)
“If you’re going to carry a backpack in the workplace, it should have the level of sophistication that Brunello Cucinelli provides,” Moran says. “Not only does this bag look great, but it has all the functionality that you need for everyday use.”
Messenger bags
A classic carryall often worn crossbody, a versatile messenger bag can complete a variety of back-to-work looks.
Timbuk2 Commute 2.0 Water Resistant Messenger Bag ($129; amazon.com or $139; timbuk2.com)
A workhorse bag built to protect your electronics, Timbuk2’s Commute messenger bag gets consistent high marks from users.
Komal’s Passion Leather Messenger Bag ($69.95; amazon.com)
An affordable consumer favorite, Komal’s Passion Leather bag is designed to appear comfortably worn in from the outset.
Away The Messenger Bag ($145; awaytravel.com)
Away’s messenger bag is smartly organized with a slim design meant to fit into the brand’s beloved luggage.
Away The Everywhere Bag ($165; awaytravel.com)
If you’re looking for a roomier option with a bit more versatility, Away’s Everywhere Bag stays true to its name.
Fendi Logo Canvas Duffle Bag ($2,950; nordstrom.com)
“This understated duffle from Fendi is the perfect bag to go from work to a weekend getaway, or even just a quick workout on your way home from the office,” Moran says. “Don’t be surprised if you see your partner trying to steal this one.”
Givenchy Antigona Leather Crossbody Bag ($1,645; nordstrom.com)
“Sometimes you need to leave the work at the office, and that includes your computer,” Moran says. “This small crossbody from Givenchy is perfect for the guy who just carries the essentials — phone, airpods, charger, wallet, and maybe a passport if you’re the jet-setting type.”
Leather work bags
Timeless and at home in any setting, a leather bag is a workday essential.
Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag ($105.50, originally $169.99; amazon.com)
The long-trusted luggage brand makes a top-rated leather messenger bag from handsome Colombian leather.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Grand Central Vegan Leather Bag ($40.98; amazon.com)
For a leather look without the actual leather, Kenneth Cole Reaction makes a top-rated and affordable crossbody.
Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag ($395; nordstrom.com)
The leading brand delivers relaxed sophistication with its Metropolitan messenger bag in pebbled leather.
Frye Logan Leather Briefcase ($498; nordstrom.com)
The well-known boot-maker crafts this durable yet refined briefcase from soft Italian leather.
__________________________________________________________________________
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Messenger Bag ($3,280; nordstrom.com)
“Bottega Veneta is luxury at its finest,” Moran says. “This bag will definitely turn heads and maybe even get you a nod of approval from your boss.”
Tote bags
Casual and versatile for everyday use, tote bags aren’t just for bringing home the groceries.
L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top ($29.95; llbean.com)
L.L.Bean totes are beloved for their simplicity and ease. The open-top carryall has infinite uses.
Away The Longitude Tote ($195; awaytravel.com)
Away’s vertically oriented tote is ideal for a thin laptop and a handful of essentials.
Filson Rugged Twill Zip Tote Bag ($225; nordstrom.com)
Filson’s zip-up take on the tote is the most long-lasting and utilitarian bag you’ll ever own.
Jil Sander Large Flat Shopper Tote ($570; nordstrom.com)
“Simplicity is key,” Moran says. “This bag is truly all purpose, after all if you’re going to invest in a work bag, you’ll want to use it for more than just work.”
Briefcases
Though they’re designed to be carried from the top, many briefcases also come with shoulder straps for ease of portability.
Fossil Men’s Haskel Leather Double Zip Briefcase ($268, originally $298; amazon.com)
The beloved watch experts also make this top-rated leather briefcase with an optional shoulder strap.
Filson Original Briefcase ($325; nordstrom.com)
Another distinctive silhouette from Filson, the brand’s Original Briefcase features an array of smart pockets.
Tumi Alpha 3 Organizer Portfolio Leather Briefcase ($475, originally $595; nordstrom.com)
The leader in well-made and smartly designed luggage delivers on its legacy with this timeless leather briefcase.