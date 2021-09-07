Labor Day has come and gone, but many retailers are still celebrating the unofficial end of summer with sales and deals on products across categories. So if you missed out on savings over the long weekend, don’t fret; CNN Underscored has rounded up the best Labor Day sales that are still going on.
Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summery apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP; most of these deals will be over soon.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega-retailer has deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.
- Chewy: Treat your furry friend this Labor Day with up to 50% off pet favorites and get a $25 gift card when you spend $50.
- The Home Depot: The Home Depot is kicking off Labor Day weekend with tons of savings on all product categories, including up to $100 off power tools, as well as major discounts on large appliances and furniture.
- Lowe’s: The home improvement mega-retailer is offering up to 25% off outdoor power equipment, up to 30% off select tools and accessories, as well as discounts on other home improvement bestsellers.
- Overstock: Ready to add some new touches to your home? Overstock is discounting thousands of items up to 70% off, with deals including 25% off furniture, rugs and home improvement items.
- Sam’s Club: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to $700 off furniture and appliances bundles.
- Samsung: Right now Samsung is discounting a variety of products, like 30% off refrigerators, 35% off washers and dryers and 10% off three items before tax when you buy them during the sale.
- Walmart: Hundreds of items have been marked down at the mega-retailer, including up to 70% off clothes and accessories, 50% off computers, 30% off patio furniture and more.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Find out more about your background with a Health and Ancestry Kit, available for $129, an Ancestry and Traits Kit available for $99 and a 23andMe Kit plus membership available for $169, plus $29 a year.
- AJ Madison: Shop major discounts on small and large appliances and save up to $2,000.
- Albany Park: Make your living room even cozier with 12% off a selection of sofas and sectionals when you use the code LABORDAY12.
- Allform: The couch-in-a-box brand is offering 20% off sitewide on some of its most popular products.
- Apollo Neuro: Get $30 off while supplies last.
- Apt2B: Take 15% off sitewide, or spend $3,999 and over on stylish new furniture finds and get 25% off.
- Artifact Uprising: Get 15% off all products with the code LABORDAY15.
- Ashley Homestore: Get up to 30% off select items, plus an extra 10% off with the code LDAYDEALS.
- Awara: Take $400 off the Latex Hybrid Mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included in your purchase.
- Beautyrest: Beautyrest is here to help you get your, ahem, beauty sleep, with up to $800 off Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattresses and up to $600 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon, Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond and Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses.
- Birch by Helix: Get $400 off your mattress purchase, plus two free eco-rest pillows.
- Birch Living: Get $400 off Birch Mattress, plus 2 free eco-rest pillows with the code LDAY400.
- Bloomscape: Turn your personal space into a forest oasis with 20% off plant orders of $99 or more.
- Bokksu: Underscored readers get 20% off their first box with the code CNNLABOR20.
- Brandless: Snag up to 71% off of bundles of home goods, food and more.
- Buffy: Grab yourself a cozy new comforter and take $50 off all orders worth $300 or more when you use the code SHORETHING.
- Burrow: Save up to $750 on everything from DTC furniture to rugs and accessories with the code LDW21.
- Casper: Internet-famous bed-in-a-box brand Casper is now offering 15% off the Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid, plus the Wave/Nova Snow, and 10% off everything else as part of its Labor Day promotion.
- Decluttr: Upgrade your tech with 20% off all MacBooks with code LABORMAC and 15% off all tech in the US store with code LABOR15.
- Dyson: Stick vacuums and purifying fans are now up to $100 off to keep your home clean this fall.
- Gravity Blankets: Get extra cozy with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNLDW25.
- Helix Sleep: Save $100 off any mattress with the code LDAY100, $150 off purchases of $1,250+ with the code LDAY150 and $200 off $1,750+ with the code LDAY200.
- La-Z-Boy: Get up to 35% off some of the brand’s comfiest seats with discounts sitewide.
- LifeStraw: Outdoor travel filters and purifiers, including the popular LifeStraw, are now 25% off until Sept. 11.
- Lovesac: Get $100 off every $1,000 spent, plus 30% off Sac bundles.
- Lulu and Georgia: Save 20% sitewide on bestselling home decor, furniture and more when you use the code LABORDAY20.
- Mattress Firm: Take up to 50% off bestselling brands during Labor Day.
- Minted: Get 20% off frames and on all framed art prints with the code FRAMESEVENT.
- Mistobox: Take 20% off your first subscription shipment with the Underscored-exclusive code CNN20.
- Nectar Sleep: Get $399 worth of accessories with every mattress purchase, including a mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows.
- Nest Bedding: Save big while revamping your whole home now that Nest Bedding is offering up to $300 off select mattress selections and 10% off all bedding, furniture and accessories.
- Peet’s Coffee: Snag yourself a cup of delectable java with up to 20% off sitewide with the code BACKTOIT.
- Peacock Alley: The bedding brand is offering 25% off everything.
- Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide on bedding, blankets, pillows and other accessories to spruce up your home.
- Purple: The popular grid-mattress retailer is offering up to $350 off mattresses and bundles, including pillows and bedding.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Adorable prints, stationery and accessories — including the new AirTag key rings — are 25% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY, excluding swimwear and wallpaper.
- Rugs.com: Get up to 80% off area rugs and more in various styles from now through Sept. 7 for Labor Day.
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off Originals of $1,000 or more with the code LABORDAY15, or 10% off all other originals with the code LABORDAY10.
- Samsonite: Start making travel plans now that Samsonite is offering 20% off sitewide with the code EXTRA20.
- Serta: Dreaming of a new Serta? You can now save up to $1,000 on the iComfort Mattress and the iComfort Hybrid Mattress while supplies last.
- Sijo: Homegoods from Sijo are now 20% off sitewide exclusively for Underscored readers with the code CNN20.
- Simmons: The mattress and accessories brand is offering 10% off sitewide for Labor Day.
- Society6: Take 40% off art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings and yoga mats.
- Tempapaper: Brighten up your whole space with 25% off double rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper with the code FALL25, and 10% everything else sitewide with the code FALL10.
- Tempur-Pedic: The famous mattress brand wants to share its award-winning beds with you! Now you can save $200 on Adapt, ProAdapt and LuzeAdapt mattresses. You can also save $500 on the bestselling Tempur-Luxe Breeze.
- The Sill: CNN Underscored readers save 15% sitewide with the code CNNSILL15.
- Tovala: Make at-home meals even easier to prepare and get your hands on the smart oven for $99, $200 off the original price.
- TRX: Take 20% off sitewide, no code necessary.
- Uncommon Goods: Fun finds from the brand are now up to 75% off for the end of summer.
- West Elm: Save up to 70% of stunning midcentury furniture and accents from the beloved brand.
- Wild One: Underscored readers can snag 20% off sitewide, including incredibly stylish harnesses, collars, leashes, toys and more, with the code WILDCNN20.
- Vitamix: The Food Cycler FC-50 will be $100 off until Sept. 10.
- Yana Sleep: Get 20% off sitewide with the Underscored-exclusive code CNN20.
- Z Grills: Get $140 off pellet grills and accessories until September 11.
- Zinus: Save up to 50% on select products including mattresses, adjustable platforms and more.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take 30% off sitewide on shoe styles, accessories and more with the code WEEKEND.
- Aerosoles: Snag up to 50% off sale styles during the brand’s Goodbye Summer Sale.
- Ahava: Shop new skin care, bath and body products for 25% off everything or 30% off when you spend $100 or more and use the code LABORDAY.
- American Eagle: The brand’s End of Summer sale is offering 25% to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel, Aerie-brand apparel and clearance items.
- Backcountry: Take up to 60% off gear, apparel and accessories for the holiday weekend.
- BaubleBar: Stock up on accessories for fall! BaubleBar is offering 20% off sale pieces with some fan-favorite items starting at $10.
- Birdy Grey: Planning a wedding? Get beautiful, discounted bridesmaids dresses with an additional 20% off sale items when you use the code ENDLESSSUMMER.
- Blue Nile: Save up to 20% on an assortment of bracelets, earrings and rings when you use the code 2021BLUE.
- Body Glove: Take 25% off on selected styles, excluding wetsuits, PFDs and bodyboards.
- Champion: Get 15% off orders of $75+, 20% off orders of $100+ or 25% off orders of $150+.
- Clarks: Shoes, accessories and more are 25% off for Labor Day.
- Clarks’ Botanicals: Take 30% off sitewide on full-size skin care products to add to your routine.
- Columbia: The beloved outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall adventures with 25% off almost everything for Labor Day.
- Cotopaxi: Past seasonal styles are up to 60% off for a limited time.
- Eddie Bauer: The brand is currently offering 40% off your purchase for the Labor Day promotion.
- Eileen Fisher: All sales items are an extra 50% off until Sept. 7.
- Express: Take an extra 50% off or up to 70% off clearance men’s and women’s styles.
- EyeBuyDirect: Time for some new specks! Buy a pair of frames or lenses, and get the other 50% off with the code BOHO50.
- Gap: Snag 30% off your entire purchase, plus an extra 10% off with the code SMILE.
- Girlfriend Collective: Popular activewear and other apparel for women and men are up to 30% off.
- GlassesUSA: Take 60% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with Free Rx lenses.
- Hanes: Get up to 50% off sweats, tees and polos. Plus, buy three or more select styles and save an additional 20%.
- Italic: Underscored readers get $10 off an order of $50 or more when they use the code CNNUNDERSCORED.
- J.Crew: The brand’s “Bye Summer, Hello Fall” event is offering 60% off sale items.
- Jachs New York: Revamp your back-to-office styles with up to 85% off men’s apparel and accessories sitewide.
- Kenneth Cole: Spend more and save more on shoes, accessories and more and get up to 50% off your purchase.
- Kiehl’s: Take 25% off sitewide on best-selling skincare and more.
- Levi’s: Select items are 40% off and Red Tab members get 40% off sitewide.
- Lucky Brand: Men’s and women’s styles are up to 60% off for the Summer’s Last Hoorah event, no code necessary.
- Madewell: Sale styles are 30% off for the long weekend with code CHEERS.
- Merrell: The shoe brand is offering 20% off on bestsellers and free shipping on orders over $49.
- Mountain Hardwear: Select styles are 25% off for a limited time.
- Original Penguin: Select styles are an extra 30% off, including T-shirts and more.
- Perry Ellis: Take an extra 30% off select items for the holiday.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off sitewide on some of K-beauty’s best products with the code SELFCARE20.
- Sorel: Step up your shoe collection with up to 40% off select styles.
- The North Face: Save 30% on select styles of fleeces, jackets and more.
- Theory: Everything is 50% to 80% off at the Theory Outlet’s Labor Day sale.
- United By Blue: Take 25% off sitewide with the code DOGDAYS.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off all sale styles during the brand’s Summer Send-Off Sale.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Cameras, computers and much more are marked down at the Labor Day Sale.
- Casely: Orders of $50 or more will get 35% off when you use the code SUNSET.
- GoPro: Save $150 on the HERO9 Black.
- HP: Save big on a variety of laptops, including up to 35% off Chromebooks, up to 22% off Omen Laptops and up to 20% off Envy Laptops. If you spend over $599, you’ll also receive an additional 5% off your order with the code HP21LDS5.
- Lenovo: Need new tech before you head back to school? Get up to 80% on select doorbusters.
- Loftie Clock: Take 20% off this stylish alarm clock with the code LABORDAY, marking the price to $119.
- Philips Hue: Buy two bulbs, get one free at the Summer of Hue event, plus take 15% off when you buy three or more select products.
- PhoneSoap: Use code LABOR20 to take 20% off the larger HomeSoap UV sanitizer.
- Ring: Find deals on alarm kits, cameras and a Video Doorbell 3.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.