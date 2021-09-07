CNN —

Labor Day has come and gone, but many retailers are still celebrating the unofficial end of summer with sales and deals on products across categories. So if you missed out on savings over the long weekend, don’t fret; CNN Underscored has rounded up the best Labor Day sales that are still going on.

Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summery apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP; most of these deals will be over soon.

Major retailers

Amazon: The mega-retailer has deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.

Chewy: Treat your furry friend this Labor Day with up to 50% off pet favorites and get a $25 gift card when you spend $50.

The Home Depot: The Home Depot is kicking off Labor Day weekend with tons of savings on all product categories, including up to $100 off power tools, as well as major discounts on large appliances and furniture.

Lowe’s : The home improvement mega-retailer is offering up to 25% off outdoor power equipment, up to 30% off select tools and accessories, as well as discounts on other home improvement bestsellers.

Overstock: Ready to add some new touches to your home? Overstock is discounting thousands of items up to 70% off, with deals including 25% off furniture, rugs and home improvement items.

Sam’s Club: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to $700 off furniture and appliances bundles.

Samsung: Right now Samsung is discounting a variety of products, like 30% off refrigerators, 35% off washers and dryers and 10% off three items before tax when you buy them during the sale.

Walmart: Hundreds of items have been marked down at the mega-retailer, including up to 70% off clothes and accessories, 50% off computers, 30% off patio furniture and more.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Adidas: Take 30% off sitewide on shoe styles, accessories and more with the code WEEKEND.

Aerosoles: Snag up to 50% off sale styles during the brand’s Goodbye Summer Sale.

Ahava: Shop new skin care, bath and body products for 25% off everything or 30% off when you spend $100 or more and use the code LABORDAY.

American Eagle: The brand’s End of Summer sale is offering 25% to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel, Aerie-brand apparel and clearance items.

Backcountry : Take up to 60% off gear, apparel and accessories for the holiday weekend.

BaubleBar: Stock up on accessories for fall! BaubleBar is offering 20% off sale pieces with some fan-favorite items starting at $10.

Planning a wedding? Get beautiful, discounted bridesmaids dresses with an additional 20% off sale items when you use the code ENDLESSSUMMER.

Tech and electronics

Adorama: Cameras, computers and much more are marked down at the Labor Day Sale.

Casely: Orders of $50 or more will get 35% off when you use the code SUNSET.

GoPro: Save $150 on the HERO9 Black.

HP : Save big on a variety of laptops, including up to 35% off Chromebooks, up to 22% off Omen Laptops and up to 20% off Envy Laptops. If you spend over $599, you’ll also receive an additional 5% off your order with the code HP21LDS5.

Lenovo: Need new tech before you head back to school? Get up to 80% on select doorbusters.

Loftie Clock: Take 20% off this stylish alarm clock with the code LABORDAY, marking the price to $119.

Philips Hue: Buy two bulbs, get one free at the Summer of Hue event, plus take 15% off when you buy three or more select products.

PhoneSoap: Use code LABOR20 to take 20% off the larger HomeSoap UV sanitizer.

Ring: Find deals on alarm kits, cameras and a Video Doorbell 3.

