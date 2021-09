(CNN) The Taliban announced a new caretaker government for Afghanistan on Tuesday, with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the militant group, as his deputy.

Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016, will act as caretaker Defense Minister.

This is a breaking story. More to come ...