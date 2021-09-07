National security police arrest organizers of Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil

Hong Kong (CNN) Four activists from the Hong Kong pro-democracy group that organizes the city's annual Tiananmen Square vigil were arrested early Wednesday morning, after the group refused to comply with a police order to submit information on national security grounds.

Police had sought details concerning the group's funding and membership in relation to an accusation it was working as a "foreign agent," in violation of the city's sweeping national security law, according to a letter seen by CNN late last month.

The letter said the group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, had 14 days to submit the information, or face up to six months' imprisonment.

Under the law, which was imposed by Beijing last year, authorities have wide-ranging powers to crack down on political crimes.

The arrested members of group included vice chairwoman and barrister Chow Hang-tung, as well as standing committee members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai, the group said.

